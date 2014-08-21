Charming Floral Table Runner

Highlight 5" charm squares between 2-1⁄2"-wide fabric strips in a quilt-as-you-go table runner to make home decor in no time.

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Materials

9--5" squares assorted yellow, blue, and red prints (table runner top)

3--2-1⁄2×42" green print strips (table runner top)

1--2-1⁄2×42" yellow print strip (table runner top)

3--2-1⁄2×42" red print strips (binding)

5⁄8 yard backing fabric

20×38" batting

Basting spray (optional)

Water-soluble marker

Finished table runner: 14×30"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted green prints, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×14" strips

From each green print and yellow print strip, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×14" strips

Assemble, Quilt, and Finish Table Runner

1. Lay backing fabric, right side down, on work surface. Place batting on top. If desired, use quilt basting spray to secure layers together.

2. Use a water-soluble marker to draw centered vertical and horizontal placement guidelines on quilt batting (Diagram 1).

100534865_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together three assorted yellow, blue, and red print 5" squares in a row. Press seams in one direction. The row should be 5×14" including seam allowances. Bring short ends of row together and finger-press. Then bring long ends together; finger-press to create placement guidelines.

4. Repeat Step 3 to make three pieced rows total. Bring short ends only of two rows together and finger-press.

5. With right side up, pin a Step 3 row across middle of layered batting and backing, aligning folded placement lines on pieced row with marked placement lines (Diagram 2).

100534866_d2_600.jpg

6. With right side down, place a green print 2-1⁄2×14" strip atop first row. Sew together through all layers (Diagram 3). Finger-press strip open.

100534867_d3_600.jpg

7. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, continue adding assorted green and yellow print 2-1⁄2×14" strips and 5×14" pieced rows in both directions to make table runner; press.

100534868_qad_600.jpg