Change of Heart

Two-tone hearts made of light and dark prints float on a white background. Fabrics are from the Sugar Berry collection by Flaurie & Finch for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by: Follow Your Heart from designer Tamara Kate

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5⁄8 yard solid white (blocks, sashing)

5--10" squares assorted light prints in red and teal (blocks)

5--10" squares assorted dark prints in red and teal (blocks)

1⁄3 yard teal print (binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

20 ×52" batting

Finished size: 11-3⁄4 ×43-1⁄4"

Finished block: 5-1⁄4 ×9"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer dots marked on patterns to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are necessary when joining pieces.

Each heart is composed of one light print and one dark print. Before cutting, pair each light print 10" square with a complementary dark print 10" square.

Editor's tip: Each heart block is made of one light print (one A triangle, one B reversed piece), one dark print (one A triangle, one B piece), and solid white (two A triangles, two B pieces, two B reversed pieces). For ease in assembly, before sewing arrange pieces on a design wall. After constructing each half block, return it to the wall.

From solid white, cut:

1--2-3⁄4 ×43-1⁄4" sashing strip

6--3-1⁄4 ×9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

10--A triangles

10--B pieces

10--B reversed pieces

From light print 10" square in each pair, cut:

1--A triangle

1--B reversed piece

From dark print 10" square in each pair, cut:

1--A triangle

1--B piece

From teal print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Top Half Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1 for triangle orientation, layer a solid white A triangle on a light print A triangle; match dots, being careful not to stretch edges. Sew together right-hand edges. Press open white triangle.

100581306_d1_web.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 2, layer a dark print A triangle on solid white triangle in Step 1 unit, matching dots. Sew together right-hand edges. Press open dark print triangle.

100581307_d2_web.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 3, layer a solid white A triangle on solid white triangle in Step 2 unit, matching dots. Sew together top edges. Press open top white triangle. (Seams will overlap and corners of bottom solid white triangle will be 1⁄4" from left-and right-hand edges.)

100581308_d3_web.jpg

4) Referring to Diagram 4, layer a solid white B piece on Step 3 unit, matching dots and offsetting ends a scant 1⁄4". Sew together left-hand edges; press open.

100581309_d4_web.jpg

5) Referring to Diagram 5, layer a solid white B reversed piece on Step 4 unit; sew together right-hand edges to make a top half block. The top half-block should be 5-3⁄4 ×5" including seam allowances.

100581310_d5_web.jpg

6) Repeat steps 1–5 to make five top half blocks total.

Assemble Bottom Half Blocks

1) Referring to Diagram 6, layer a solid white B reversed piece on a light print B reversed piece, matching dots and offsetting ends a scant 1⁄4". Sew together left-hand edges; press open.

100581311_d6_web.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 7, measure and mark 1⁄4" from bottom edge of Step 1 unit. Finger-press a small horizontal crease at this mark; unfold. Locate where the crease intersects seam (should be 1⁄4" from right-hand edge). Finger-press a vertical crease at this mark; unfold. Trim on vertical crease to make a unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄8×5" including seam allowances.

100581312_d7_web.jpg

3) Repeat steps 1 and 2 using dark print B pieces and solid white B pieces, sewing together right-hand edges, to make a mirror-image unit.

4) Referring to Diagram 8, sew together steps 2 and 3 units to make a bottom half block. Press open. The bottom half block should be 5-3/4 ×5" including seam allowances.

100581313_d8_web.jpg

5) Repeat steps 1–4 to make five bottom half blocks total.

Assemble Heart Blocks

1) Pair a top half block with its matching bottom half block. Sew together pair to make a heart block (Diagram 9). The block should be 5-3/4 × 9-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100581314_d9_web.jpg

2) Repeat Step 1 to make five heart blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid white 3-1/4 × 9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles in a row.

100581315_qad_web.jpg

2) Sew together pieces in row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

3) Sew solid white 2-3/4 × 43-1⁄4" strip to bottom edge of row to complete quilt top. Press seam toward solid white strip.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.