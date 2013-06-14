Carolina Lily Tabletop Quilt

Inspired by Sweet Carolina from designer Annemarie S. Yohnk of Quilts Remembered.

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

8" square light turquoise plaid (stem appliqués)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) tan tone-on-tone (blocks, quilt center)

8" square each of light pink floral, light turquoise tone-on-tone, dark pink floral, and yellow floral (blocks)

6" square light turquoise floral (leaf appliqués)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) pink floral (inner and outer borders)

10" square each of white floral and blue floral (middle border)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) pink print (binding)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

18x22" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 13x17"

Finished block: 5" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

To use fusible web for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible- web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light turquoise plaid, cut:

1--7/8x9-1/2" bias strip

1--7/8x5" bias strip

1--7/8x3-1/2" bias strip

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

1--5-1/2" square

12--1-3/4x3" rectangles

12--1-3/4" squares

From each light pink floral, light turquoise tone-on-tone, dark pink floral, and yellow floral, cut:

9--1-3/4" squares

From light turquoise floral, cut:

1 each of patterns A and B

From pink floral, cut:

2--1-3/4x13" inner border strips

2--1-1/4x13" outer border strips

2--1-3/4x10-1/2" inner border strips

From each white floral and blue floral, cut:

10--2-1/8" squares

From pink print, cut:

3--2-1/2x22" binding strips

Assemble Stem Units

1 Fold under 1/4" along each long edge of light turquoise plaid 7/8x9-1/2" bias strip; press to make a 3/8"-wide stem appliqué. Repeat with light turquoise plaid 7/8x5" and 7/8x3-1/2" bias strips to make remaining stem appliqués.

2. Lay one end of a stem appliqué diagonally across right side of a tan tone-on-tone 1-3/4" square, extending stem beyond a corner of the square (Diagram 1). Baste about 1" of stem appliqué in place to make a stem unit. Repeat with remaining stem appliqués to make three stem units total.

img_carolina-lily_3lg.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather nine light pink floral 1-3/4" squares, three light turquoise tone-on-tone 1-3/4" squares, four tan tone-on-tone 1-3/4x3" rectangles, three tan tone-on-tone 1-3/4" squares, and stem unit with 3-1/2"-long stem.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of six light pink floral 1-3/4" squares and two light turquoise tone-on-tone 1-3/4" squares.

3. Align a marked light pink floral square with one end of a tan tone-on-tone 1-3/4x3" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward light pink floral triangle.

img_carolina-lily_4alg.jpg

4. Align a second marked light pink floral square with opposite end of Step 3 rectangle (Diagram 2; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Flying Geese Unit A. The unit should be 3x1-3/4" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a second Flying Geese Unit A.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, align a marked light turquoise tone-on-tone square with left-hand end of a tan tone-on-tone 1-3/4x3" rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as in Step 3. In the same manner, add a marked light pink floral square to right-hand end of rectangle to make Flying Geese Unit B. The unit should be 3x1-3/4" including seam allowances.

img_carolina-lily_4blg.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6, reversing placement of squares, to make Flying Geese Unit C (Diagram 4).

img_carolina-lily_4clg.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together remaining light pink floral 1-3/4" squares and light turquoise tone-on-tone 1-3/4" square in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3" square including seam allowances.

img_carolina-lily_4dlg.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out Flying Geese units A, B, and C; Four-Patch unit; three tan tone-on-tone squares; and 3-1/2" stem unit in three rows.

img_carolina-lily_4elg.jpg

10. Join pieces in each row, sewing stem appliqué into seam. Press seams away from Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a light pink floral block; press seams toward middle row. The block should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

11. Using dark pink floral squares instead of light pink floral square and stem unit with 9-1/2"-long stem, repeat steps 1-10 to make a dark pink floral block.

12. Using yellow floral squares instead of light pink floral squares and stem unit with 5-1/2"-long stem, repeat steps 1-10 to make a yellow floral block.

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out blocks and tan tone-on-tone 5-1/2" square in pairs. Pin trailing ends of stem appliqués out of the way. Sew together pieces in each pair; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_carolina-lily_5alg.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange stem appliqués on quilt center, removing basting stitches as needed to shape stems. Arrange light turquoise floral A and B leaf appliqués along 9-1/2"-long stem. Fuse in place.

img_carolina-lily_6blg.jpg

3. Working from bottom layer to top, use blue thread and a narrow machine-zigzag or blind-hem stitch to sew around each stem and leaf appliqué.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew pink floral 1-3/4x10-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink floral 1-3/4x13" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white floral 2-1/8" square.

3. Layer a marked white floral square atop a blue floral 2-1/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 8). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward blue floral, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-3/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 triangle-squares total.

img_carolina-lily_6alg.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join 10 triangle-squares in a row to make a middle border strip. Press seams in one direction. The middle border strip should be 1-3/4x13" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second middle border strip.

5. Sew middle border strips to top and bottom edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border.

6. Add pink floral 1-1/4x13" outer border strips to top and bottom edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.