Inspired by: Cheerful Blend from designer Rachelle Craig

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished size: 13-1/2 ×49-1/2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each coral print, cream print, teal print, and blue floral (blocks)

coral print, cream print, teal print, and blue floral (blocks) 12" square yellow print (blocks)

1/3 yard mottled blue (border)

3/8 yard binding fabric

3-1/4 yards backing fabric

22×58" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From coral print, cut:

10—3-7/8" squares

From cream print, cut:

10—3-7/8" squares

From teal print, cut:

10—3-1/2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

10—3-1/2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

5—3-1/2" squares

From mottled blue, cut:

3—2-1/2 ×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

4—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each coral print 3-7/8" square.

2. Layer a marked coral print square atop a cream print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 triangle-squares total.

Built-to-Order Table Runner

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four triangle-squares, two teal print 3-1/2" squares, two blue floral 3-1/2" squares, and one yellow print 3-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five blocks total.

Built-to-Order Table Runner

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a row. Sew row together to make table runner center; press seams open. The table runner center should be 9-1/2×45-1/2" including seam allowances.

Built-to-Order Table Runner

2. Piece and cut mottled blue 2-2/1/2×42" strips to make:

2—2-1/2 ×45-1/2" border strips

2—2-1/2 ×13-1/2" border strips

3. Sew long border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border to complete table runner.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.