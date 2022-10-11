Built-to-Order Table Runner
Inspired by: Cheerful Blend from designer Rachelle Craig
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Finished size: 13-1/2 ×49-1/2" square
Finished block: 9" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 18×21" piece (fat quarter) each coral print, cream print, teal print, and blue floral (blocks)
- 12" square yellow print (blocks)
- 1/3 yard mottled blue (border)
- 3/8 yard binding fabric
- 3-1/4 yards backing fabric
- 22×58" batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From coral print, cut:
- 10—3-7/8" squares
From cream print, cut:
- 10—3-7/8" squares
From teal print, cut:
- 10—3-1/2" squares
From blue floral, cut:
- 10—3-1/2" squares
From yellow print, cut:
- 5—3-1/2" squares
From mottled blue, cut:
- 3—2-1/2 ×42" strips for border
From binding fabric, cut:
- 4—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each coral print 3-7/8" square.
2. Layer a marked coral print square atop a cream print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 triangle-squares total.
3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four triangle-squares, two teal print 3-1/2" squares, two blue floral 3-1/2" squares, and one yellow print 3-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a row. Sew row together to make table runner center; press seams open. The table runner center should be 9-1/2×45-1/2" including seam allowances.
2. Piece and cut mottled blue 2-2/1/2×42" strips to make:
- 2—2-1/2 ×45-1/2" border strips
- 2—2-1/2 ×13-1/2" border strips
3. Sew long border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border to complete table runner.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.