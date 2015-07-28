Bubble Runner

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials

11--9 × 22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in aqua, pink, and green (appliqués, outer border)

2⁄3 yard solid white (appliqué foundation)

1⁄8 yard solid fuchsia (inner border)

1⁄3 yard solid aqua (binding)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

31×51" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Embroidery floss: aqua, pink, and light green

Water-soluble fabric pen or chalk marker

Finished quilt: 22-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web circle roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines. (To reduce stiffness in appliqués, also cut 1⁄4" inside traced lines of each piece and discard centers.)

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web circle onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric circles on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each assorted print, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, C, and D

From solid white, cut:

1--22 ×42" foundation rectangle

From remaining assorted prints, cut:

60--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid fuchsia, cut:

2--1×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×18-1⁄2" inner border strips

From solid aqua, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 140" in length for binding

Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange assorted print A–D circle appliqués on solid white 22×42" foundation rectangle, overlapping circles as desired. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse all circles in place.

100005087_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Trim the solid white rectangle to 17-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" including seam allowances to make quilt center.

3. Using two strands of matching embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around each circle appliqué. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram). Form a reverse L shape with thread, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner around entire shape.

100005217_blanket-st2_600.jpg

Add Inner Border

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid fuchsia 1×37-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid fuchsia 1×18-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 19 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a long outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

2. Sew together 11 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

3. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Monica Solorio-Snow hand-quilted 1⁄4" to 3⁄8" outside the circle appliqués and added additional circles in the solid white open areas (Quilting Diagram). She machine-stitched in the ditch inside the inner border.

100005088_quilting_600.jpg

3. Using a water-soluble pen or chalk marker, trace a curve in each outer border corner. Or, trace Pattern B on paper, cut it out, fold it in half twice, and trace the curved portion in each outer border corner.

4. Prepare one long binding strip from solid aqua bias binding strips. Beginning along one long edge, sew binding to quilt top; at each corner, align raw edges of binding with marked line and ease in a little excess binding around the curve. Trim quilt top, batting, and backing even with quilt top edges and marked corner curves. Turn binding over edge to back and hand-stitch.