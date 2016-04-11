On the Bright Side

Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop. Fabrics are from the Morningside Farm collection by Darlene Zimmerman for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Materials

1⁄2 yard solid white (blocks)

11--2-1⁄2x42" strips assorted prints in red, yellow, green, and blue (blocks)

4--2-1⁄2x42" strips green print (binding)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27×51" batting

Easy Angle ruler (optional)

Finished quilt: 18-1⁄2×42-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows in diagrams. If no direction is indicated, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Designer Darlene Zimmerman did not use the first cutting options here so did not use the triangle-square assembly method outlined in Assemble Churn Dash Blocks, steps 1–3. Instead, she used the Easy Angle ruler from EZ Quilting (simplicity.com) to cut 44 triangles from the solid white and four triangles from each assorted print 2-1⁄2×42" strip (the second cutting options). She sewed each white triangle to a print triangle to make 44 triangle-squares, then returned to the assembly method with Assemble the Churn Dash Blocks, Step 4.

From solid white, cut:

88--2-1⁄2" squares or 44-2-1⁄2" squares and 44 triangles

From each assorted print strip, cut:

14--2-1⁄2" squares or 10-2-1⁄2" squares and 4 triangles

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 44 solid white 2-1⁄2" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Sew together a marked solid white square and an assorted print square on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Repeat to make four matching triangle-squares total.

100589597_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 44 triangle-squares total (11 sets of four matching triangle-squares).

4. For one Churn Dash block, gather four matching triangle-squares, one matching print 2-1⁄2" square, and four solid white 2-1⁄2" squares.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together Step 4 pieces in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589600_d2_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make 11 Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Nine-Patch Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together nine assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589601_d3_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 10 Nine-Patch blocks total. (You will have nine assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares left over.)

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, alternate Churn Dash blocks and Nine-Patch blocks in seven horizontal rows.

100589602_trad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Churn Dash blocks.

3. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.