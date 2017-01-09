Bright Bits Mini Quilt

Make a bright, spring-inspired table topper using scraps of fabric. Fabrics are from the Lulu Lane collection by Corey Yoder for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by A Bit of History from designer Ann Hermes

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄4 yard total assorted white prints (blocks, border)

3⁄4 yard total each assorted red, green, gray, yellow, and blue prints (blocks, border)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

5⁄8 yard backing fabric

20×26" batting

Finished quilt:15-1⁄2 ×21"

Finished block: 3" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white prints, cut:

60--1-1⁄4" squares (30 sets of 2 matching squares)

From each assorted red, green, gray, and yellow print, cut:

12--1-1⁄4 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles (6 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

12--1-1⁄4 ×2" rectangles (6 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

12--1-1⁄4" squares (6 sets of 2 matching squares)

From assorted blue prints, cut:

12--2-1⁄8" squares

12--1-1⁄4 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles (6 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

12--1-1⁄4 ×2" rectangles (6 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

12--1-1⁄4" squares (6 sets of 2 matching squares)

From remaining assorted white and yellow prints, cut:

12--2-1⁄8" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather two 1-1⁄4" squares from one assorted white print; two 1-1⁄4" squares from one assorted red print; two 1-1⁄4 ×2" rectangles from a second assorted red print; and two 1-1⁄4 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles from a third assorted red print.

2. Sew together assorted print 1-1⁄4" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join assorted red print 1-1⁄4 ×2" rectangles to opposite edges of Four-Patch unit.

4. Add assorted red print 1-1⁄4 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a red block (Diagram 3). The block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make six red blocks total.

6. Using assorted green, gray, yellow, and blue print pieces, repeat steps 1–4 to make six blocks in each colorway.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows, alternating colors and rotating blocks as shown.

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 15-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted white or yellow print 2-1⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked white or yellow print square atop an assorted blue print 2-1⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 4).

3. Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two matching triangle-squares (Diagram 4). Each triangle-square should be 1-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 24 triangle-squares total (12 sets of two matching triangle-squares).

5. Sew together two triangle-squares to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 3×1-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

6. Repeat Step 5 to make 12 Flying Geese units total.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join six Flying Geese units to make top border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom border strip.

8. Sew top and bottom border strips to short edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.

100580102_d1_600.jpg

100580103_d2_600.jpg

100580104_d3_600.jpg

100580107_qad_600.jpg

100580105_d4_600.jpg