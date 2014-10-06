Branching Out

While it looks like traditional needle-turn appliqué, this seasonal quilt is all sewn by machine. You should be able to get it done in time for gift-giving!

Designer: Cherie Ralston

Materials

1⁄2 yard each of green plaid and green stripe (vine, leaf, and zigzag appliqués)

2 yards total assorted black prints (appliqué foundations, star appliqués, squares)

5⁄8 yard red dot (appliqué foundations)

3--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints (appliqué foundations)

3-1⁄2-yard pieces assorted gold prints (appliqué foundations, star and circle appliqués)

1⁄2 yard gold floral (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Freezer paper

Fabric glue stick

3⁄4" bias tape maker (optional)

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include

1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Designer Cherie Ralston uses a freezer-paper method to prepare pieces for machine appliqué. Instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto designated fabrics' wrong sides, leaving 1⁄2" between shapes; let cool. Cut out each shape, adding a 3⁄16" seam allowance to all edges. Cut seam allowances slightly narrower at tips of leaves and star points; clip inner corners on stars.

3. On each appliqué shape, run glue stick along wrong side of seam allowance, then fold seam allowance to back of freezer paper and finger-press; let dry.

From green plaid and green stripe, cut:

Enough 1-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 260" in length for vine and zigzag appliqués

64 of Leaf Pattern

From assorted black prints, cut:

2--10×42" rectangles for positions 7 and 8

2--10×26" rectangles for positions 3 and 4

2--10×18" rectangles for positions 1 and 2

2--8-1⁄2" squares

3 of Star Pattern

From red dot, cut:

2--10×34" rectangles for positions 5 and 6

From each red print, cut:

1--10" square

From each gold print, cut:

1--10" square

1 of Star Pattern

9 of Circle Pattern (you will use 26 of the 27 total cut)

From gold floral, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Prepare Vine and Zigzag Appliqués

1. Cut and piece green plaid and green stripe 1-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to make:

2--46"-long strips for zigzag appliqués

2--30"-long strips for vine appliqués

2--28"-long strips for zigzag appliqués

2--16"-long strips for vine appliqués

2. Turn under 1⁄4" on long edges of each vine and zigzag appliqué strip; press.

Appliqué Squares and Rectangles

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram (note position numbers in circles), arrange zigzag appliqué strips on position 1, 2, 5, and 6 rectangles. Trim zigzag appliqué strip ends at desired angle and turn under 1⁄4". Miter zigzag appliqué strips at each turn. To fold a miter, hold outer strip edge in place where point is desired (red dot in Mitering Diagram); bring fabric down in new direction of zigzag, tucking under the fabric folds that form.

100573688_qad90_600_0.jpg

100573687_miter_600.jpg

2. Arrange assorted gold print circle appliqués between zigzags. Pin or baste zigzags and circles in place.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange vine and leaf appliqués on position 3, 4, 7, and 8 rectangles; baste in place.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange star appliqués on assorted red and gold print 10" squares; baste in place.

5. Using thread that matches the appliqué shapes and working from bottom layer to top, machine-appliqué all pieces in place.

6. Soak appliquéd squares and rectangles in cold water to remove glue. Machine-dry, adding a dry towel to absorb excess water. Trim fabric behind circle, leaf, and star appliqués, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Peel away freezer paper and discard. Press each rectangle and square from wrong side.

7. Trim appliquéd squares and rectangles to make:

2--8-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" positions 7 and 8 rectangles

2--8-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" positions 5 and 6 rectangles

2--8-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" positions 3 and 4 rectangles

2--8-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" positions 1 and 2 rectangles

6--8-1⁄2" star squares

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd pieces and two black print 8-1⁄2" squares in sections.

2. Sew together two star squares and the black print 8-1⁄2" squares in pairs; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction.

3. Sew together pieces in remaining sections. Press seams toward rectangles. Beginning with Four-Patch block and following the sequence of numbered sections, join sections to complete quilt top. Press all seams away from Four-Patch block.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lori Kukuk machine-quilted a flower in the center of each star appliqué and a spiral in each circle. She echo-quilted around the leaf and star appliqués and inside each leaf, added curl motifs in the zigzag backgrounds, and stitched parallel lines in the two black print squares (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with gold floral binding strips.