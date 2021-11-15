Blazing Stars Table Runner

Bold patriotic prints shine in a three-block table topper. Fabrics are from the My Country collection by Kathy Schmitz Studios for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Inspired by the Past from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 15-1/2×33-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard blue tone-on-tone (blocks, inner border, binding)

1/4 yard each tan star print, red star print, and mottled cream (blocks)

tan star print, red star print, and mottled cream (blocks) 18×21" piece (fat quarter) red tone-on-tone (blocks)

10" square cream word print (blocks)

1/3 yard blue stripe (blocks)

1/3 yard red-and-cream print (outer border)

2/3 yard backing fabric

24×42" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

6—2-3/8" squares

2—1-1/2×27-1/2" inner border strips

2—1-1/2×11-1/2" inner border strips

From tan star print, cut:

24—2" squares

From red star print, cut:

24—2" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

3—3-1/2" squares

6—2-3/8" squares

From cream word print, cut:

12—2" squares

From mottled cream, cut:

24—2" squares

From blue stripe, cut:

24—2×3-1/2" rectangles

From red-and-cream print, cut:

2—2-1/2×29-1/2" outer border strips

2—2-1/2×15-1/2" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each blue tone-on-tone 2-3/8" square, tan star print 2" square, and red star print 2" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked blue tone-on-tone square atop a red tone-on-tone 2-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line. Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

3. Referring to Diagram 2 for triangle-square orientation, lay out one triangle-square, one cream word print 2" square, and two mottled cream 2" squares in pairs. Sew together pieces in pairs. Join pairs to make a corner unit. The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 corner units total.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

4. Referring to Diagram 3 for direction of marked lines, align a marked tan star print square with top end of a blue stripe 2×3-1/2" rectangle. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add a marked red star print square to bottom end of rectangle to make Unit 1. The unit should be 2×3-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 total of Unit 1.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for direction of marked lines, repeat Step 4 to make 12 of Unit 2.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

6. Sew together units 1 and 2 in a pair to make a side unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 side units total.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

7. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out four corner units, four side units, and one red tone-on-tone 3-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a row. Sew row together to make table runner center; press seams open. The table runner center should be 9-1/2×27-1/2" including seam allowances.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

2. Sew blue tone-on-tone 1-1/2×27-1/2" inner border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add blue tone-on-tone 1-1/2×11-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

3. Sew red-and-cream print 2-1/2×29-1/2" outer border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add red-and-cream print 2-1/2×15-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward outer border to complete table runner.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.