Big Block Table Runner

Inspired by Wrapped in Red from designer Natalia Bonner of Piece N Quilt

Materials

1/3 yard multicolor polka dot (Four-Patch units, rectangle units)

1/4 yard each of green, orange, and turquoise tone-on-tones (Four-Patch units, rectangle units)

1/4 yard small novelty print (Four-Patch units, rectangle units)

5/8 yard light brown tone-on-tone (rectangle units)

3/8 yard large novelty print (blocks)

20-1/2x52-1/2" backing fabric

Finished table runner: 20x52"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From multicolor polka dot, cut:

16--2-1/2" squares

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1/2" squares

From orange tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1/2" squares

From turquoise tone-on-tone, cut:

4--2-1/2" squares

From small novelty print and scraps of previously cut polka dot and tone-on-tones, cut:

80--2-1/2" squares

From light brown tone-on-tone, cut:

40--2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles

From large novelty print, cut:

3--12-1/2" squares

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two multicolor polka dot 2-1/2" squares and two green tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward green tone-on-tone. Join pairs to make a green Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction.

big-blocklg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make three green Four-Patch units total.

3. Using orange tone-on-tone instead of green tone-on-tone, repeat Step 1 to make three orange Four-Patch units. Using turquoise tone-on-tone instead of green tone-on-tone, repeat Step 1 to make two turquoise Four-Patch units.

Assemble Rectangle Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all small novelty print and remaining polka dot and tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares.

2. Align a marked square with each end of a light brown tone-on-tone 2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines to make rectangle unit; trim excess, leaving 1/4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles. Repeat to make 40 rectangle units total.

big-blocklg_4.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two rectangle units to make a rectangle pair (Diagram 3). Press seam open. Repeat to make 20 rectangle pairs total.

big-blocklg_4a.jpg

Assemble Table Runner

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out Four-Patch units, rectangle pairs, and large novelty print 12-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows, rotating Four-Patch units as shown.

big-blocklg_5.jpg

2. Sew together long edges of adjacent rectangle pairs. Press seams in one direction. Then sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make table runner top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top and 20-1/2x52-1/2" backing rectangle with right sides together. Sew around all edges, leaving a 4" opening for turning.

2. Turn right side out through opening. Press flat, then slip-stitch opening closed to complete table runner