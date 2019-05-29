Beach Umbrella Table Runner

Use stripe fabric to mimic an overhead view of umbrellas at the beach. Fabrics are from the Tent Stripe collection by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Made in the Shade from designer Susan Ache

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 12 -1⁄2×33- 1⁄2"

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard each purple, orange, and pink stripe (blocks)

1⁄4 yard solid navy (sashing, blocks)

1⁄4 yard solid white (sashing)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

5⁄8 yards backing fabric

21×42" batting

Kaleido-Ruler from Marti Michell (optional)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Triangle Pattern. Instead of a Triangle Pattern template, you can use the Kaleido-Ruler from Marti Michell to cut the triangles. If you plan to use this ruler, follow the manufacturer's instructions for a 9" block.

From each stripe, cut:

1--5 × 42" rectangle

From solid navy, cut:

6--3- 1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

8--2" sashing squares

From solid white, cut:

10--2 × 9- 1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, use the template or ruler to cut 16 triangles from the purple stripe 5× 42" rectangle. To ensure the stripes will match in the finished block, select every other triangle cut. Set aside the remaining eight triangles for another project.

6079600-10339-d1opt.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out the eight triangles in two sections of four each. Sew together triangles in sections; join sections to make a block center. Referring to Diagram 3, add four solid navy triangles to make a purple block. The block should be 9- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6079600-10339-d2opt.jpg

6079600-10339-d3opt.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with orange stripe and pink stripe rectangles to make an orange block and a pink block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, solid navy 2" sashing squares, and solid white 2 × 9- 1⁄2" sashing rectangles in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from sashing rectangles.

6079600-10339-qadopt.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 12 -1⁄2 × 33 -1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.