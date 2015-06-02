Bay Breeze

The recipe for this table mat is simple-just mix together a batch of charm squares with two fat quarters.

Materials

16--5" squares assorted medium and dark prints (blocks, border)

3--5" squares assorted ecru florals (setting squares)

6--5" squares assorted pink prints (setting and corner triangles)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) green print (piping, binding)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

18×20" batting

Finished quilt: 14-1⁄2×17"

Finished block: 2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut:

144--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted ecru florals, cut:

12--2-1⁄2" setting squares

From assorted pink prints, cut:

4--4-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 setting triangles total (you'll use 14)

2--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From green print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×22" binding strips

2--3⁄4×15" piping strips

2--3⁄4×12-1⁄2" piping strips

Assemble Blocks

Sew together four assorted medium and dark print 1-1⁄2" squares in pairs; press seams in opposite directions (Diagram 1). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch block should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 Four-Patch blocks total.

100548412_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to photo, lay out Four-Patch blocks, assorted ecru floral setting squares, and assorted pink print setting triangles in diagonal rows.

101057572_600_1.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares and triangles. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add assorted pink print corner triangles to make quilt center; press seams toward corner triangles.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, trim quilt center to 12-1⁄2×15" including seam allowances (leave at least 1⁄2" beyond outside corner of each Four-Patch block).

100548413_600.jpg

Add Piping

1. With wrong side inside, fold each green print 3⁄4×12-1⁄2" piping strip in half lengthwise; press. Repeat with 3⁄4×15" piping strips.

2. Aligning raw edges, baste short piping strips to short edges of quilt center using a scant 1⁄4" seam allowance. Baste long piping strips to remaining edges. The quilt center should still be 12-1⁄2×15" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Sew together assorted medium and dark print 1-1⁄2" squares and trim to make:

2--1-1⁄2×15" border strips

2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Monica hand-quilted an outline stitch 1⁄4" inside each setting square and triangle and stitched in the ditch around the Four-Patch blocks.