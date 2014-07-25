Batik Triangles Table Topper

Mitered corners in the border and binding echo the miter look of the triangle blocks in this sparkling batik table topper. Fabrics are from the Boysenberry Tonga Treats collection by Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Designer: Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Materials

20--6×43/44" strips assorted batiks in blue, gold, fuchsia, purple, and aqua (blocks)

2-3⁄4 yard backing fabric

50"square batting

Finished quilt: 42" square

Finished block: 10-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 43/44" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for triangle pattern.

From each of six assorted batiks, cut:

1--3×43" strip

From 10 assorted batiks, cut:

12--2×43" strips total

From each of four assorted batiks, cut:

1--5-1⁄2×43" border strip

From each of four scraps of assorted batiks, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×43" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join two assorted batik 2×43" strips and a batik 3×43" strip to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. The strip set should be 6×43" including seam allowances.

100516601_d1_600.jpg

2. Using the remaining assorted batik 2×43" and 3×43" strips, repeat Step 1 to make six strip sets total.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, use your triangle template to cut six triangle units from each strip set for 36 triangle units total.

100516602_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four triangle units. Sew together units in pairs; press seams in one direction, alternating direction. Join pairs to make a block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 11" including seam allowances.

100516603_d3_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Top

1. Referring to Quilt Center Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows.

100516604_center_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quit center should be 32" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

To make mitered corners in the border as shown in this quilt, complete the following steps.

1. Aligning midpoints, sew border strips to opposite edges of quilt center, beginning and ending seams 1⁄4" from corners. (Diagram 4). In the same manner, sew remaining border strips to remaining edges.

100516605_d4_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, in one corner lap one border strip over the other. Using the edge of an acrylic ruler, mark a diagonal line from border seam corner to intersection of strips' raw edges. Then place bottom border strip on top and repeat marking process.

100516606_d5_600.jpg

3. With border strips' right sides together, match marked seam lines and pin together (Diagram 6). Beginning with a backstitch at inside corner, sew strips together, stitching exactly on marked lines. Check right side to see that corner lies flat. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance; press seam open (Diagram 7).

100516607_d6_600.jpg

100516608_d7_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with remaining border corners to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Leanne Olson quilted large spiraling flowers across the quilt top.

3. Referring to mitering technique used in Add Border, steps 1-4, repeat to add assorted batik 2-1⁄2×43" binding strips to quilted top.