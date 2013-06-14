Batik Strips Table Runner

Materials

Inspired by Table Wear from designers Barbara Jacobson and Mary Groves of Me and My Sister Designs

Quilt tester: Mary Pepper

11--2-1/2x42" precut strips assorted blue batiks (table runner center)

1--2-1/2x42" precut strip light blue batik (table runner center)

1/8 yard red-orange print (piping)

1-1/2 yards dark blue print (border, backing)

1-1/2 yards fusible fleece (such as Pellon 987F)

Finished table runner: 16x50"

Quantities are for precut 2-1/2x42" strips and 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Cut dark blue print rectangle lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From each assorted blue batik strip, cut:

2--2-1/2x12-1/2" strips

From light blue batik strip, cut:

3--2-1/2x12-1/2" strips

From red-orange print, cut:

3--1x42" strips

From dark blue print, cut:

1--20-1/2x50-1/2" rectangle

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--16x50" rectangle

Assemble Pieced Panel

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out assorted blue batik and light blue batik 2-1/2x12-1/2" strips in a row with one light blue batik strip in the middle and the remaining strips in an identical order on each side of it.

img_100549628_lgd2.jpg

2. Sew together strips to make pieced panel. Press seams in one direction. The pieced panel should be 12-1/2x50-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece red-orange print 1x42" strips to make:

2--1x50-1/2" strips

4. With wrong side inside, fold and press one red-orange print strip in half lengthwise to make a 1/2"-wide piping strip. Aligning raw edges, sew piping strip to right side of one long edge of pieced panel. Repeat with remaining piping strip.

Assemble Table Runner

1. With right sides together, join pieced panel and dark blue print 20-1/2x50-1/2" backing rectangle along long edges to make a tube (Diagram 2). Press seams toward dark blue print. Do not turn right side out.

img_100549629_lgd4.jpg

2. Center pieced panel on the backing rectangle so that 2" of dark blue print shows along each long edge of the panel (Diagram 3); press.

Batik Strips

3. Turn tube over so wrong side of backing is facing up. Center 16x50" fusible fleece rectangle on backing, leaving 1/4" of dark blue print remaining at each short end. Trim fleece if needed.

4. Referring to manufacturer's instructions, fuse fleece in place.

5. Turn tube right side out. Press, straightening edges and smoothing wrinkles.

6. Turn short ends of tube to inside 1/4"; press. Topstitch 1/8" from outer edges to complete table runner.