Back-to-Basics Table Runner

Combine simple shapes in primary colors for an easy table topper. Fabrics are from the Play All Day collection by American Jane for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Setting the Scene from designer Stacy West of Buttermilk Basin

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3 -- 9-1⁄2" squares assorted prints in yellow, red, and green (This quilt uses prints that have a pieced look.)

1⁄8 yard each blue print, red print, cream print, yellow print (sashing, inner border, middle border)

1⁄2 yard green print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

28 × 47" batting

Finished size: 20 × 39"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue print, cut:

2--1 × 29-1⁄2" sashing strips

4 --1 × 9-1⁄2" sashing strips

4 --1-1⁄2" squares

From red print, cut:

39 --1-7⁄8" squares

From cream print, cut:

39 --1-7⁄8" squares

From yellow print, cut:

2 --1-1⁄4 ×31-1⁄2" middle border strips

2 --1-1⁄4 ×14" middle border strips

From green print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 × 33" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 × 20" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4 --2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Table Runner Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Table Runner Center Diagram, lay out assorted print 9-1⁄2" squares and blue print 1 × 9-1⁄2" sashing strips in a vertical row. Sew together pieces in row. Sew blue print 1 × 29-1⁄2" sashing strips to long edges of row to make table runner center. The table runner center should be 10- 1⁄2× 29-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100581361_runnercenter_1000.jpg

2) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of red print 1-7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3) Layer a marked red print square atop a cream print 1-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Triangle-Square Diagram). Cut apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 78 triangle-squares total.

100581362_trianglesquare_1000.jpg

4) Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram for direction of diagonal seams, sew together 29 triangle-squares to make a long inner border unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 1- 1⁄2× 29-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border unit.

5) Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram for direction of diagonal seams, sew together 10 triangle-squares and two blue print 1-1⁄2" squares to make a short inner border unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 1- 1⁄2× 12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border unit.

100581363_runnerassembly_1000.jpg

6) Sew long inner border units to long edges of table runner center. Add short inner border units to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

7) Sew yellow print 1-1⁄4 ×31-1⁄2" middle border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add yellow print 1-1⁄4 ×14" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

8) Sew green print 3-1⁄2 ×33" outer border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add green print 3-1⁄2 × 20" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Table Runner

1) Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.