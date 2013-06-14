Autumn Splendor Table Runner

Capture the colors of autumn in an easy-to-piece table runner. Fabrics are from two Kansas Troubles Quilters collections: Cattails & Clover (blocks) and Vine Creek (border), both from Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Holiday Happenings from designer Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Quilt tester: Judy Sams Sohn

Materials

4--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted rust prints (blocks)

4--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted green prints (blocks)

4--1/3-yard pieces assorted tan prints (blocks)

1-1/3 yards black print (border, binding)

2 yards backing fabric

33x69" batting

Finished table runner: 24-1/2x60-1/2"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted rust print, cut:

1--2x21" strip

10--2" squares

From each assorted green print, cut:

1--2x21" strip

20--2" squares

From each assorted tan print, cut:

20--2x3-1/2" rectangles

10--2" squares

From black print, cut:

4--6-1/2x42" strips for border

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together rust print 2x21" strip and green print 2x21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward rust print. Cut strip set into ten 2"-wide green-and-rust segments.

autumn-splendorlg_3a.jpg

2. Join two green-and-rust segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Four-Patch units total.

autumn-splendorlg_3b.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 20 Four-Patch units total.

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each green print 2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

5. Align a marked green print square with one end of a tan print 2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Stitch on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle, to make Unit A. The unit should be 3-1/2x2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 total of Unit A.

autumn-splendorlg_3c.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4 and again noting direction of marked line, repeat Step 5 to make 40 total of Unit B.

autumn-splendorlg_3d.jpg

7. For one block, gather the following matching pieces: one Four-Patch unit, two A units, two B units, two tan print 2" squares, and two rust print 2" squares.

8. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out units and squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares and Four-Patch unit. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward center row. The block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

autumn-splendorlg_3e.jpg

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make 20 blocks total.

Assemble Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out 16 blocks in two vertical rows (set aside four blocks for border). Join blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

autumn-splendorlg_4_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 12-1/2x48-1/2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Cut and piece black print 6-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--6-1/2x48-1/2" border strips

2--6-1/2x12-1/2" border strips

2. Sew short border strips to short edges of table runner center. Press seams toward border.

3. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew remaining blocks to ends of long border strips to make two pieced border strips. Press seams toward black print strips. Join pieced border strips to remaining edges of table runner center to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.