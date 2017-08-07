Autumn Harvest

Fall-color triangles dart this way and that across the warm, seasonal table topper.

Designer: Kriss Kerrigan of Button Weeds

Materials

* 1-1⁄2 yards total assorted black, brown, and purple prints, plaids, and stripes (blocks, outer border)

* 3--6" squares green prints (blocks)

* 1-1⁄4 yards total assorted rust, orange, gold, and tan prints, plaids, and stripes (blocks, outer border)

* 3⁄8 yard gold print (inner border)

* 1⁄2 yard black leaf print (binding)

* 2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

* 49" square batting

* Quilting thread: black

* Perle cotton No. 8: gold, black

Finished quilt: 43" square

Finished block: 4-1⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black, brown, and purple prints, plaids, and stripes, cut:

* 4--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 large triangles total

* 24--5-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 96 small triangles total (you will use 88)

From each green print, cut:

* 1--5-1⁄2" square, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 small triangles total (you will use 10)

From assorted rust, orange, gold, and tan prints, plaids, and stripes, cut:

* 5--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 large triangles total

* 25--5-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 100 small triangles total (you will use 98)

From gold print, cut:

* 2--2-5⁄8 ×34-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--2-5⁄8 ×30-1⁄4" inner border strips

From black leaf print, cut:

* 5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Hourglass Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out two black, brown, purple, or green print, plaid, or stripe small triangles and two rust, orange, gold, or tan print, plaid, or stripe small triangles in pairs.

100572076_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together each pair; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make an hourglass block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 49 hourglass blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out 49 hourglass blocks in seven rows.

100572080_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make the quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30" square including seam allowances.

Add Inner Border

Sew short gold print inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long gold print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out four assorted black, brown, and purple print, plaid, and stripe large triangles and three assorted rust, orange, gold, and tan print, plaid, and stripe large triangles in a row, alternating dark and light triangles.

2. Layer a pair of triangles with ends offset by 1⁄4" and sew together to make a triangle pair (Diagram 2). Press seam toward lighter print triangle.

100572077_d2_600.jpg

3. Add next large triangle to triangle pair in same manner (Diagram 3). Press seam toward triangle just added.

100572078_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, continue to sew together remaining triangles to make an outer border unit.

100572079_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make four outer border units total.

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join outer border units to opposite edges of quilt center, noting placement of dark triangles. Add remaining outer border units to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

7. Sew remaining rust, orange, gold, and tan print, plaid, and stripe large triangles together to make four triangle pairs (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams open. Add a triangle pair to each corner to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using black quilting thread, designer Kris Kerrigan hand-quilted 1⁄4" from the seams on each light small triangle. Using black perle cotton and a utility stitch, she accented the inner border with free-form stars in two sizes. Parallel utility stitches in gold perle cotton run across the dark large triangles in the outer border, and diagonal lines stitched 1" apart in black quilting thread highlight each light triangle.

3. Bind with black leaf print binding strips.