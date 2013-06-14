Autumn Batik Table Topper

If combining colors is a challenge for you, turn to Mother Nature for inspiration. Batik fabrics in a variety of autumn colors, patterns, and textures are assembled into a square table topper.

Designers: Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew Creative Concepts

Materials

7--3x42" strips assorted batiks in rust, light orange, light brown, and light green (blocks, border)

1/2 yard dark brown batik (blocks, border)

1/2 yard ecru batik (blocks, border)

5/8 yard brown leaf batik (blocks, border)

3/8 yard orange batik (blocks, border corners)

1/2 yard dark brown animal print (binding)

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1/2" square

Finished block: 7" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From dark brown batik, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" strips

From ecru batik, cut:

1--3x42" strip

8--1-1/4x28-1/2" border strips

From brown leaf batik, cut:

4--2-1/2x28-1/2" border strips

1--3x42" strip

From orange batik, cut:

4--5-1/2" border corner squares

1--3x42" strip

From dark brown animal print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two different assorted batik 3x42" strips and a dark brown batik 2-1/2x42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction.

img_autumn-batiklg_ss3-1.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining dark brown batik 2-1/2x42" strips; remaining assorted batik 3x42" strips; and the ecru batik, brown leaf batik, and orange batik 3x42" strips to make five strip sets total.

3. Cut strip sets into 4"-wide segments, cutting six or seven segments from each strip set, for 32 segments total. Set aside remaining strip sets for border.

4. Join two different segments to make a block (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 blocks total.

img_autumn-batiklg_ss3-2.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows, alternating block orientation. When pleased with the arrangement, sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 28-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_autumn-batiklg_ss4_2.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Cut remaining strip sets into sixteen 2"-wide segments.

2. Sew together four segments to make a pieced border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The pieced border strip should be 2x28-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four pieced border strips.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two ecru batik 1-1/4x28-1/2" border strips, a pieced border strip, and a brown leaf batik 2-1/2x28-1/2" border strip to make a border unit. Press seams toward brown leaf batik. The border unit should be 5-1/2x28-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four border units total.

4. Join border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border units. Add an orange batik 5-1/2" border corner square to each end of remaining border units. Press seams toward border corner squares. Join these border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. A continuous meandering leaf design was stitched across this quilt top.