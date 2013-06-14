Autumn Appliqué Table Topper

Don't be afraid to choose a strong print or plaid as an appliqué foundation. Here, appliqués in the rich colors of the Farmhouse 2 collection by Buggy Barn for Henry Glass & Co. hold their own against a prominent gold-and-red homespun background.

Inspired by "Autumn Bliss" From Designer Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings

Quiltmaker Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/3 yard mottled tan (appliqué foundation)

Scraps of blue print, gold plaid, and gold-and-black plaid (circle, star, and acorn top appliqués)

1/2 yard red print (star background and leaf appliqués, binding)

1/8 yard each of green print, brown plaid, green floral, and purple print (acorn and leaf appliqués)

3/4 yard gold-and-red plaid (border)

1 yard backing fabric

33" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 26-1/2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). (Download project pdf for appliqué patterns.)

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From mottled tan, cut:

1--11" square (will be trimmed to correct size once appliqué is complete)

From blue print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From gold plaid, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From gold-and-black plaid, cut:

4 of Pattern D

From red print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4 of Pattern H

1 of Pattern A

From green print, cut:

4 of Pattern F

From brown plaid, cut:

4 of Pattern E

4 of Pattern G reversed

From green floral, cut:

4 of Pattern G

From purple print, cut:

4 of Pattern H reversed

From gold-and-red plaid, cut:

2--8-1/2x26-1/2" border strips

2--8-1/2x10-1/2" border strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange the following on a mottled tan 11" square: one red print A piece, one blue print B circle, one gold plaid C star, four gold-and-black plaid D acorn tops, four brown plaid E acorns, and four green print F leaves.

img_Autumn-Appliquelg_3_0.jpg

2. When you're pleased with the appliqué arrangement, fuse all pieces in place.

3. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape.

4. Centering the design, trim the appliqué foundation to 10-1/2" square including seam allowances to complete an appliquéd block.

Appliqué Quilt Top and Appliqué Border

1. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of appliquéd block. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out assorted print G, G reversed, H, and H reversed leaves on border.

3. When you're pleased with the appliqué arrangement, fuse leaves in place.

4. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.