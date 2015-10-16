Argyle Runner
Combine bright tone-on-tone and multicolor prints for an argyle-look table runner that adds a pop of pattern to your dining room. Fabrics are from the Sea Turtles collection by Fabri-Quilt.
Inspired by Christmas Sweater from designer Susan Emory of Swirly Girls Design
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 1⁄2 yard multicolor print (blocks)
- 3⁄8 yard blue print (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard each orange print and blue circle print (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard each cream print, black print, and green print (blocks)
- 3⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 29×59" batting
Finished table runner: 20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"
Finished blocks: 10" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From multicolor print, cut:
- 10--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles
- 10--4" squares
From blue print, cut:
- 10--5-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 large triangles total
From orange print, cut:
- 5--4" squares
From blue circle print, cut:
- 5--4" squares
From cream print, cut:
- 5--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 small triangles total
From black print, cut:
- 3--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 10 small triangles total (you will have two leftovers)
From green print, cut:
- 3--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 10 small triangles total (you will have two leftovers)
From binding fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a multicolor print 4" square and an orange print 4" square.
2. Add a multicolor print 4×7-1⁄2" rectangle to the left-hand edge of Step 1 unit to make an orange pieced square.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five orange pieced squares total.
4. Using blue circle print 4" squares instead of orange print, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five blue pieced squares (Diagram 2).
5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a cream print small triangle and a black print small triangle to make a black right-hand triangle.
6. Repeat Step 5 to make six black right-hand triangles total.
7. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together a black print small triangle and a cream print small triangle to make four black left-hand triangles.
8. Repeat steps 5–7 using cream print small triangles and green print small triangles to make four green right-hand triangles and six green left-hand triangles.
9. Join a blue large triangle and a black right-hand triangle to an orange pieced square (Diagram 5).
10. Add a blue print large triangle and a left-hand green triangle to remaining edges to make Block A (Diagram 6). The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three A blocks.
11. Using a blue pieced square, a green right-hand triangle, a black left-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block B (Diagram 7). Repeat to make two B blocks.
12. Using a blue pieced square, a green left-hand triangle, a black right-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block C (Diagram 8). Repeat to make three C blocks.
13. Using an orange pieced square, a black left-hand triangle, a green right-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block D (Diagram 9). Repeat to make two D blocks.
Assemble Table Runner
1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram lay out blocks in two vertical rows as shown.
2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner. Press seams in one direction. The table runner top should be 20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Finish Table Runner
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.