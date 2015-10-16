Argyle Runner

Combine bright tone-on-tone and multicolor prints for an argyle-look table runner that adds a pop of pattern to your dining room. Fabrics are from the Sea Turtles collection by Fabri-Quilt .

Inspired by Christmas Sweater from designer Susan Emory of Swirly Girls Design

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄2 yard multicolor print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard blue print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each orange print and blue circle print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each cream print, black print, and green print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

29×59" batting

Finished table runner: 20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From multicolor print, cut:

10--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

10--4" squares

From blue print, cut:

10--5-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 large triangles total

From orange print, cut:

5--4" squares

From blue circle print, cut:

5--4" squares

From cream print, cut:

5--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 small triangles total

From black print, cut:

3--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 10 small triangles total (you will have two leftovers)

From green print, cut:

3--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 10 small triangles total (you will have two leftovers)

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a multicolor print 4" square and an orange print 4" square.

100589068_d1_600.jpg

2. Add a multicolor print 4×7-1⁄2" rectangle to the left-hand edge of Step 1 unit to make an orange pieced square.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five orange pieced squares total.

4. Using blue circle print 4" squares instead of orange print, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five blue pieced squares (Diagram 2).

100589069_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a cream print small triangle and a black print small triangle to make a black right-hand triangle.

100589070_d3_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make six black right-hand triangles total.

7. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together a black print small triangle and a cream print small triangle to make four black left-hand triangles.

100589071_d4_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 5–7 using cream print small triangles and green print small triangles to make four green right-hand triangles and six green left-hand triangles.

9. Join a blue large triangle and a black right-hand triangle to an orange pieced square (Diagram 5).

100589072_d5_600.jpg

10. Add a blue print large triangle and a left-hand green triangle to remaining edges to make Block A (Diagram 6). The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three A blocks.

100589073_d6_600.jpg

11. Using a blue pieced square, a green right-hand triangle, a black left-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block B (Diagram 7). Repeat to make two B blocks.

100589074_d7_600.jpg

12. Using a blue pieced square, a green left-hand triangle, a black right-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block C (Diagram 8). Repeat to make three C blocks.

100589075_d8_600.jpg

13. Using an orange pieced square, a black left-hand triangle, a green right-hand triangle, and two blue print large triangles, repeat steps 9 and 10 to make Block D (Diagram 9). Repeat to make two D blocks.

100589076_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Table Runner

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram lay out blocks in two vertical rows as shown.

100589077_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner. Press seams in one direction. The table runner top should be 20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.