Appliquéd Vines and Leaves Table Runner

Inspired by Batik to Nature by Bev Getschel

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/4 yard solid light green (appliqué foundation)

3/4 yard total assorted prints and florals in pink and green (leaf appliqués, border)

1-1/8 yards olive green tone-on-tone (vine appliqués, binding)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

27x69" batting

1 yard lightweight fusible web

Acrylic ruler with 45º markings

Water- or air-soluble fabric marker or ceramic pencil

Finished quilt: 18-1/2x60-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut olive green tone-on-tone rectangles lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

Click on "Download this Project" for Leaf Pattern. To use fusible web for cutting leaf appliqués, complete the following steps.

1. From fusible web, cut two 2-1/2x34" rectangles and set aside.

2. Lay remaining fusible web, paper side up, over Leaf Pattern. Trace pattern 12 times, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut each leaf shape roughly 1/4" outside

traced lines.

3. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web leaves onto wrong sides of assorted prints and florals; let cool. Cut out fabric leaves on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From solid light green, cut:

2-12-1/2x42" rectangles

From assorted prints and florals, cut:

48--3-1/2" squares

12 of Leaf Pattern

From olive green tone-on-tone, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--21x25" rectangles

Assemble Appliqué Foundation

1. Cut and piece solid light green 12-1/2x42" rectangles to make:

1--12-1/2x54-1/2" rectangle

2. Sew together 18 assorted print and floral 3-1/2" squares in a long row (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. The row should be 3-1/2x54-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long row.

img_vines-leaveslg_3.jpg

3. Join six assorted print 3-1/2" squares in a short row (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. The row should be 3-1/2x18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short row.

4. Referring to Diagram 1, sew long rows to long edges of solid light green 12-1/2x54-1/2" rectangle. Add short rows to remaining edges to make appliqué foundation. Press all seams toward solid light green rectangle.

Prepare Vine Appliqués

1. Place an olive green tone-on-tone 21x25" rectangle right side up on a rotary-cutting mat. Using an acrylic ruler, measure a 45º angle from lower left-hand corner of rectangle; cut along ruler (Diagram 2).

img_vines-leaveslg_4.jpg

2. Turn trimmed solid olive green piece wrong side up. Position long edge of a 2-1/2x34" fusible-web rectangle along fabric's trimmed edge. Following the manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place.

3. Turn trimmed and fused solid olive green piece right side up. Trim another 1/2" from trimmed fabric edge to straighten it and make sure fusible web goes all the way to fabric edge. Measure 1-3/4" from cut edge; cut to make a 1-3/4"-wide bias strip A.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, mark ends of bias strip A 1/4" from each short corner. Draw a line between marks; cut along line to make two A vine appliqués. Peel off paper backings.

5. Measuring 45º angle from upper left-hand corner of remaining solid olive green 21x35" rectangle, repeat steps 1–3 to cut a 1-3/4"-wide bias strip B. Refer to Diagram 3 to mark dots on each short corner and cut into two B vine appliqués. Peel off paper backings.

img_vines-leaveslg_4a.jpg

Appliqué Table Runner

1. Fold appliqué foundation in half vertically and horizontally. Press to make placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to red lines on Diagram 4 and photo, use a fabric marker to draw four vine placement lines extending from the intersection of guidelines.

img_vines-leaveslg_5.jpg

3. Align angled end of an A vine appliqué with horizontal pressed guideline at center of appliqué foundation (Diagram 4). Following the manufacturer's instructions, fuse angled end of A vine in place. Continue to fuse remainder of A vine appliqué, holding iron in one hand and using your other hand to slowly guide vine appliqué along corresponding vine placement line. In the same manner, position and fuse a second A vine appliqué on foundation as shown.

4. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 3 to fuse two B vine appliqués along remaining vine placement lines, crossing B vine appliqués over A vine appliqués as shown.

5. Referring to Diagram 5, arrange 12 leaf appliqués along A and B vines. Fuse in place.

img_vines-leaveslg_5a.jpg

6. Set up your machine with olive green thread and a short, narrow zigzag stitch (2.2 millimeters wide, 0.5 millimeter long). Satin-stitch edges of vine and leaf appliqués to complete table runner top.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.