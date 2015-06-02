Americana Rose

Miter the corners of a scalloped border print, create a handful of Sawtooth Stars, and you'll enjoy a quilted version of a cheerful vintage tablecloth.

Designer: Cyndi Walker of Stitch Studios

Materials

4--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted blue prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards solid cream (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard blue floral (blocks)

3⁄4 yard cream large floral (blocks)

1⁄8 yard each of pink and yellow florals (blocks)

1⁄4 yard cream small floral (blocks)

4--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

1-5⁄8 yards scallop border print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard yellow gingham (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

56" square batting

Finished size: 49-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From each blue print, cut:

50--1-1⁄2" squares

From solid cream, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

16--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

100--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

100--1-1⁄2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

25--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream large floral, cut:

6--6-1⁄2" squares

20--4-1⁄2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

1--2×42" strip

From yellow floral, cut:

1--2×42" strip

From cream small floral, cut:

2--2×42" strips

From each red print, cut:

8--3-1⁄2" squares

From scallop border print, cut:

4--5×51" outer border strips

From yellow gingham, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 220" in length for binding

Assemble Sawtooth Star Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted blue print 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Gather two marked 1-1⁄2" squares from each blue print, four solid cream 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles, four solid cream 1-1⁄2" squares, and one blue floral 2-1⁄2" square.

3. Align a marked blue print square with one end of a solid cream 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100573329_d1_600.jpg

4. Align a different marked blue print square with opposite end of Step 3 solid cream rectangle (Diagram 1). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a small Flying Geese unit. The small Flying Geese unit should be 2-1⁄2×1-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement of blue prints, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four small Flying Geese units total.

100573330_d2_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together the four solid cream 1-1⁄2" squares, four Flying Geese units, and blue floral 2-1⁄2" square in rows. Press seams away from Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a Sawtooth Star unit; press seams away from center row. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 2–6 to make 25 identical Sawtooth Star units total.

Assemble Cluster of Stars Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out five Sawtooth Star units and four cream large floral 4-1⁄2" squares in rows; note orientation of blue prints in Sawtooth Star units. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward large floral squares.

100573331_d3_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make a Cluster of Stars block. Press seams away from center row. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five Cluster of Stars blocks total.

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Aligning long edges, sew together the pink floral 2×42" strip and a cream small floral 2×42" strip to make strip set A. Press seams toward pink floral. Cut strip set A into sixteen 2"-wide A segments (Diagram 4).

100573332_d4_600.jpg

2. Join the yellow floral 2×42" strip and remaining cream small floral 2×42" strip to make strip set B. Press seams toward yellow floral. Cut strip set B into sixteen 2"-wide B segments (Diagram 5).

100573333_d5_600.jpg

3. Join an A segment and a B segment to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 6). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 Four-Patch units total.

100573334_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Star Blocks

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 3-1⁄2" square.

2. Gather two marked 3-1⁄2" squares from each red print, one cream large floral 6-1⁄2" square, four solid cream 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles, and four Four-Patch units.

3. Referring to Assemble Sawtooth Star Units, steps 3 and 4, use a solid cream 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle and marked squares from two different red prints to make a large Flying Geese unit (Diagram 7). The large Flying Geese unit should be 6-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100573335_d7_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 8 for placement of red prints, repeat Step 3 to make four large Flying Geese units total.

100573336_d8_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together the Four-Patch units, large Flying Geese units, and cream large floral 6-1⁄2" square in rows. Press seams toward Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a star block; press seams toward center row. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 2–5 to make four star blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, alternating Cluster of Stars and star blocks.

100573337_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward star blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward center row. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short solid cream inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long solid cream inner border strips to opposite edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Fold each scallop print outer border strip in half widthwise where the two center scallops come together. Press lightly to mark the midpoint; unfold.

5. Aligning midpoints, sew scallop print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center, beginning and ending seams 1⁄4" from quilt top edges. Add remaining scallop print outer border strips, mitering corners, to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer backing, batting, and quilt top; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Cyndi Walker machine-quilted the featured project with an allover stylized feather design (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with yellow gingham bias binding.