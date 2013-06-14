All-Season Runner

Use dynamic fabrics to create an easy but elegant table runner. Choose a fabric featuring a large, bold motif. Select coordinating dots and stripes to pull together a dramatic look.

Inspired by "Good Cheer" from designer Jackie Robinson of Animas Quilts

Materials

1/2 yard brown floral (squares)

3/8 yard brown-and-pink polka dot (setting triangles)

1 yard brown-and-red stripe (border)

1-1/2 yards solid brown (binding, backing)

27x52" batting

Finished table runner: 21-1/8x46-3/8"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From brown floral, fussy cut:

3--7-1/2" squares,

From brown-and-pink polka dot, cut:

2--12" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

From red-and-brown stripe, cut:

6--5-1/2x33" border strips centered over stripe

From solid brown, cut:

1--27x52" rectangle for backing

4--2-1/2x54" binding strips

Assemble Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Diagram 1 for placement, lay out three brown floral 7-1/2" squares and four brown-and-pink polka dot setting triangles in diagonal rows.

img_all-seasonlg_3.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting triangles. Join rows to make table runner center; press seams in one direction.

Add Border

1. Aligning midpoints, sew border strips to long edges of table runner center, beginning and ending seams 1/4" from corners (Diagram 2). In the same manner, sew remaining border strips to remaining edges.

img_all-seasonlg_4a.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, lap one border strip over the other. Using the edge of an acrylic ruler, mark a diagonal line from the border seam corner to the intersection of the strips' raw edges (Diagram 3). Place the bottom border strip on top and repeat the marking process.

img_all-seasonlg_4b.jpg

3. With right sides together, match marked seam lines and pin (Diagram 4). Beginning with a backstitch at the inside corner, sew together the strips, stitching exactly on the marked lines. Check the right side to see that the corner lies flat. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press seam open (Diagram 5). Mark and sew the remaining side border corners in the same manner.

img_all-seasonlg_4c.jpg

img_all-seasonlg_4d.jpg

4. To miter each end corner, lap one side border strip over the other and mark and sew as before. Check the right side to see that the end lies flat. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Press seam open (Diagram 6). Mark and sew the remaining end corner in the same manner.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.