Sewing Projects Using Wool
Felted wool is easy to handle, doesn't fray, and is quite forgiving. Browse our collection of free sewing patterns that use felted wool, then start stitching!
In My Garden
Fast, fusible appliqué makes this folk art wall hanging a breeze to assemble.
Buzzworthy
The bees and blooms on these appliquéd and embroidered wool pincushions prove spring has sprung.
Pennies and Stars
Combine stars, circles, and beads in a penny rug made of wool.
Folk Art Quilts
Make one–-or all three–-of these felted wool-and-scrap fabric creations to decorate your home or to give as gifts.
La Petite Fleur
Hand-stitch the first blooms of spring from easy-to-work-with wool.
Autumn Bliss
Enjoy the wonders of autumn year-round-without any raking. Appliqué wool oak leaves and acorns, and hand-quilt to create a stunning wall hanging.
Snow Days
When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.
Weather Vane Wall Quilt
Appliqué wool weather vane and rooster motifs on a charming wall quilt.
Needle Keepers
Keep a spool of thread, needles, and pins safe at hand in this embellished wool take-along.
I Heart Wool
Try your hand at appliqué with this easy-to-make wool table runner.
Wool and Whimsy
Love to work with wool? Bring garden-fresh blooms to any sewing table with folk art wool pincushions that you can stitch in an afternoon.
Picture It Lovely
Wool, cotton, and vintage buttons come together quickly as framed wall art with this basket of everlasting blooms.
Poinsettia and Pine
The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.
Falling Leaves
Welcome the crisp breezes and changing landscape of autumn with a stunning wool wall hanging.
Posies Wool Table Mat
Felted wool, a smattering of buttons, and a touch of wool roving combine to make a tactile treasure.
Bunny Hop
Jump right in and try your hand at wool appliqué.
Wool Flower Table Topper
A small table topper may be the perfect project for honing your wool appliqué skills.
Pretty Pumpkin Pillow
Combine embroidery with silk and wool fabrics to create a cozy pumpkin pillow for your fall decorating.
Wool Flower Pillow
A purple felted wool square makes a bold background for a funky flower appliqué. Combine cotton, ribbon, and wool for a pillow with a folk art look.
Stuffed Mushroom
Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape wool needle case.
O Tannenbaum Pincushions
Felted wool cones embellished with hand embroidery and fringe double as Christmas tree pincushions and holiday decor.
Dutch Blooms
For a project on the go, take along this folk art-inspired embroidered wool mat. It makes a perfect stitch sampler, too.
Life's a Circus Mobile
Decorate a nursery by dangling fun felt balls and elephants with polka dot ears beneath a big top.
Warm Wishes
Whip up a cheery felted wool mitten to give away or hang on a Christmas tree.
Heart Appliqué Wall Hanging
Warm your home with a one-block wall hanging made from felted wool and flannel.
Folk Art Needle Case
Combine wool, cotton prints, and delicate beads to make a needle case that has vintage flair.
Fresh Picked
Felted wool pincushions will be the hit of the party when given as take-home favors.
Darned Cute
Hang up a stocking-with or without a mantel-this holiday season by making a fusible, framed treat.
Cat Pencil Toppers
These felted pencil toppers make the perfect gift for young children and cat lovers.
Sewing Caddy
Adorn a felted wool sewing caddy with a wool flower to create a small sewing holder for your needle, scissors, and thread.
Spring Hats Pincushion
Wool pincushions posing as spring hats make perfect favors for a Mother's Day luncheon or a coveted option in a quilting guild pincushion exchange.
Wristband Pincushions
Gather felted wool scraps to appliqué sunflower pincushions that fit your wrist. They make great gifts for fellow quilters and needlework artists.
Wool Owl Pillow
Appliqué a houndstooth owl and a plaid branch atop a wool pillow embellished with zipper trim.
Snowflakes & Hearts Wool Table Mat
Hand-stitch a wool table mat featuring snowflakes and heart appliqué shapes.
Wool Heart Valentine
Embellish a wool heart with wool flowers, glass beads, and hand-embroidery.
Fallen Leaves Needle Case
Put small wool pieces to work in a fall-theme needle case. Assemble them in multiples-they make great gifts for quilting retreats or other quilting gatherings.
Tie-On Pincushions
Use small pieces of wool to create tiny pincushions. Tie the heart- and flower-shape pincushions onto a sewing basket.
Sewing Roll
Keep your needles, scissors, and thread in an embroidered sewing roll that combines cotton prints and wool scraps.
Designer Album Covers
Adorn a photo album cover with wool sheep and flower appliqué shapes.