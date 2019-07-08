Sewing Projects Using Wool

Updated March 23, 2021

Felted wool is easy to handle, doesn't fray, and is quite forgiving. Browse our collection of free sewing patterns that use felted wool, then start stitching!

Start Slideshow

1 of 39

In My Garden

Fast, fusible appliqué makes this folk art wall hanging a breeze to assemble.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 39

Buzzworthy

The bees and blooms on these appliquéd and embroidered wool pincushions prove spring has sprung.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 39

Pennies and Stars

Combine stars, circles, and beads in a penny rug made of wool.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 39

Folk Art Quilts

Make one–-or all three–-of these felted wool-and-scrap fabric creations to decorate your home or to give as gifts.

Get the free patterns here.

5 of 39

La Petite Fleur

Hand-stitch the first blooms of spring from easy-to-work-with wool.

Get the free pattern here.

6 of 39

Autumn Bliss

Enjoy the wonders of autumn year-round-without any raking. Appliqué wool oak leaves and acorns, and hand-quilt to create a stunning wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 39

Snow Days

When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 39

Weather Vane Wall Quilt

Appliqué wool weather vane and rooster motifs on a charming wall quilt.

Get the free pattern here.

9 of 39

Needle Keepers

Keep a spool of thread, needles, and pins safe at hand in this embellished wool take-along. 

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 39

I Heart Wool

Try your hand at appliqué with this easy-to-make wool table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 39

Wool and Whimsy

Love to work with wool? Bring garden-fresh blooms to any sewing table with folk art wool pincushions that you can stitch in an afternoon.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

12 of 39

Picture It Lovely

Wool, cotton, and vintage buttons come together quickly as framed wall art with this basket of everlasting blooms.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 39

Poinsettia and Pine

The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 39

Falling Leaves

Welcome the crisp breezes and changing landscape of autumn with a stunning wool wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 39

Posies Wool Table Mat

Felted wool, a smattering of buttons, and a touch of wool roving combine to make a tactile treasure.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 39

Bunny Hop

Jump right in and try your hand at wool appliqué.

Get the free pattern here.

17 of 39

Wool Flower Table Topper

A small table topper may be the perfect project for honing your wool appliqué skills.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 39

Pretty Pumpkin Pillow

Combine embroidery with silk and wool fabrics to create a cozy pumpkin pillow for your fall decorating.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 39

Wool Flower Pillow

A purple felted wool square makes a bold background for a funky flower appliqué. Combine cotton, ribbon, and wool for a pillow with a folk art look.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

20 of 39

Stuffed Mushroom

Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape wool needle case.

Get the free pattern here.

21 of 39

O Tannenbaum Pincushions

Felted wool cones embellished with hand embroidery and fringe double as Christmas tree pincushions and holiday decor.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 39

Dutch Blooms

For a project on the go, take along this folk art-inspired embroidered wool mat. It makes a perfect stitch sampler, too.

Get the free pattern here.

23 of 39

Life's a Circus Mobile

Decorate a nursery by dangling fun felt balls and elephants with polka dot ears beneath a big top.

Get the free pattern here.

24 of 39

Warm Wishes

Whip up a cheery felted wool mitten to give away or hang on a Christmas tree.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 39

Heart Appliqué Wall Hanging

Warm your home with a one-block wall hanging made from felted wool and flannel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 39

Folk Art Needle Case

Combine wool, cotton prints, and delicate beads to make a needle case that has vintage flair.

Get the free pattern here.

27 of 39

Fresh Picked

Felted wool pincushions will be the hit of the party when given as take-home favors.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 39

Darned Cute

Hang up a stocking-with or without a mantel-this holiday season by making a fusible, framed treat.

Get the free pattern here.

29 of 39

Cat Pencil Toppers

These felted pencil toppers make the perfect gift for young children and cat lovers.

Get the free pattern here.

30 of 39

Sewing Caddy

Adorn a felted wool sewing caddy with a wool flower to create a small sewing holder for your needle, scissors, and thread.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 39

Spring Hats Pincushion

Wool pincushions posing as spring hats make perfect favors for a Mother's Day luncheon or a coveted option in a quilting guild pincushion exchange.

Get the free pattern here.

32 of 39

Wristband Pincushions

Gather felted wool scraps to appliqué sunflower pincushions that fit your wrist. They make great gifts for fellow quilters and needlework artists.

Get the free pattern here.

33 of 39

Wool Owl Pillow

Appliqué a houndstooth owl and a plaid branch atop a wool pillow embellished with zipper trim.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 39

Snowflakes & Hearts Wool Table Mat

Hand-stitch a wool table mat featuring snowflakes and heart appliqué shapes.

Get the free pattern here.

35 of 39

Wool Heart Valentine

Embellish a wool heart with wool flowers, glass beads, and hand-embroidery.

Get the free pattern here.

36 of 39

Fallen Leaves Needle Case

Put small wool pieces to work in a fall-theme needle case. Assemble them in multiples-they make great gifts for quilting retreats or other quilting gatherings.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 39

Tie-On Pincushions

Use small pieces of wool to create tiny pincushions. Tie the heart- and flower-shape pincushions onto a sewing basket.

Get the free pattern here.

38 of 39

Sewing Roll

Keep your needles, scissors, and thread in an embroidered sewing roll that combines cotton prints and wool scraps.

Get the free pattern here.

39 of 39

Designer Album Covers

Adorn a photo album cover with wool sheep and flower appliqué shapes.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next