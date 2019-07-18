Sewing Projects Featuring Embroidery
Embroidery, either by hand or by machine, is sure to add distinctive flair to your sewing projects.
Bright Bloom Pincushion
Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.
Fall in Love
Discover the joy of hand embroidery and embellish a kitchen towel (or two)! Plaid prairie points along the edge add color and texture.
Snowman Quartet
No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.
Tulip Garden
Need a gift at the last minute? Use two easy stitches to create a lovely tulip design in redwork on a tea towel.
Under-the-Sea Pillow
Combine light blue and pink prints for an updated take on nautical style. An embroidered underwater scene adds whimsy to this pillow.
2 Wishes
Embellish a pair of pillows with basic hand-embroidery stitches.
Pink Embroidered Hearts & Flowers
Honor a breast cancer survivor or encourage a friend in her fight against the disease, with an embroidered wall hanging that celebrates courage, support and the love of friends and family.
Spring to Life Tote
Personalize a purchased reusable carryall by machine-appliquéing whimsical shapes on one side.
Give Thanks
Pair piecing and appliqué for an autumn-inspired table runner.
Home Improvement
Bright red embroidery overshadows a heart-felt message that's cleverly disguised in ecru stitching.
Merry and Bright Napkins
Whether you are wanting to whip up a last-minute gift or adorn your own table for the holidays, it's hard to choose a favorite to stitch from among these versatile embroidery designs.
I Love You Pillow
Stitch a subtle love note using a shadow redwork technique of ecru thread on a soft white foundation.
Pumpkin Tea Towel
For quick fall decor, machine-appliqué shapes to a purchased tea towel.
12 Days of Christmas Banner
A partridge in a pear tree takes center stage on this quilted banner. With each pear ornament bearing an embroidered phrase from the much-loved carol, you'll be singing along every time you pass by.
Holiday Time Ornaments
It's never too soon to get a jump on the holidays--for yourself or for those on your gift list. This year, consider a quartet of easy ornaments that combine embroidery and embellishing. Stitch up the season!
Metallic Fireworks Pillow
Add patriotic bursts to a plain pillow with simple machine straight-stitching. The dark blue background serves as a night sky for the red and white metallic sparklers.
Frightful Friends Place Mats
Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween.