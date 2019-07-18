Sewing Projects Featuring Embroidery

Updated March 23, 2021

Embroidery, either by hand or by machine, is sure to add distinctive flair to your sewing projects.

1 of 17

Bright Bloom Pincushion

Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.

Get the free pattern here.

2 of 17

Fall in Love

Discover the joy of hand embroidery and embellish a kitchen towel (or two)! Plaid prairie points along the edge add color and texture.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 17

Snowman Quartet

No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.

Get the free pattern here.

4 of 17

Tulip Garden

Need a gift at the last minute? Use two easy stitches to create a lovely tulip design in redwork on a tea towel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 17

Under-the-Sea Pillow

Combine light blue and pink prints for an updated take on nautical style. An embroidered underwater scene adds whimsy to this pillow.

Get the free embroidery pattern here.

6 of 17

2 Wishes

Embellish a pair of pillows with basic hand-embroidery stitches.

Get the free pattern here.

7 of 17

Pink Embroidered Hearts & Flowers

Honor a breast cancer survivor or encourage a friend in her fight against the disease, with an embroidered wall hanging that celebrates courage, support and the love of friends and family.

Get the free embroidery patterns here.

8 of 17

Spring to Life Tote

Personalize a purchased reusable carryall by machine-appliquéing whimsical shapes on one side.

Get the free pattern here.

9 of 17

Give Thanks

Pair piecing and appliqué for an autumn-inspired table runner.

Get the free pattern here.

10 of 17

Home Improvement

Bright red embroidery overshadows a heart-felt message that's cleverly disguised in ecru stitching.

Get the free embroidery pattern here.

11 of 17

Merry and Bright Napkins

Whether you are wanting to whip up a last-minute gift or adorn your own table for the holidays, it's hard to choose a favorite to stitch from among these versatile embroidery designs.

Get the free embroidery patterns here.

12 of 17

I Love You Pillow

Stitch a subtle love note using a shadow redwork technique of ecru thread on a soft white foundation.

Get the free embroidery pattern here.

13 of 17

Pumpkin Tea Towel

For quick fall decor, machine-appliqué shapes to a purchased tea towel. 

Get the free pattern here.

14 of 17

12 Days of Christmas Banner

A partridge in a pear tree takes center stage on this quilted banner. With each pear ornament bearing an embroidered phrase from the much-loved carol, you'll be singing along every time you pass by.

Get the free embroidery patterns here.

15 of 17

Holiday Time Ornaments

It's never too soon to get a jump on the holidays--for yourself or for those on your gift list. This year, consider a quartet of easy ornaments that combine embroidery and embellishing. Stitch up the season!

Get the free embroidery patterns here.

16 of 17

Metallic Fireworks Pillow

Add patriotic bursts to a plain pillow with simple machine straight-stitching. The dark blue background serves as a night sky for the red and white metallic sparklers.

Get the free embroidery pattern here.

17 of 17

Frightful Friends Place Mats

Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween. 

Get the free pattern here.

