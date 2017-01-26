Rainbow Quilt Patterns
Use all the colors of the rainbow to make vibrant, eye-popping quilts.
Modern Log Cabin
Make a classic block more modern with a dark background and saturated prints.
Tranquil Waters
Large Flying Geese combine with simple rectangles to make constructing this zigzag pattern a breeze.
Chasing Rainbows
Stitch a color wheel design in four simple blocks. The black print chain running through the blocks and a low-volume background help the colors stand out.
Swizzle Sticks
The skinny strips separating the plain and pieced units in each block subtly stir the mix of bold colors.
Batik Rainbow Wall Hanging
Use a breathtaking assortment of batiks in a Square-in-a-Square design. This wall hanging begins with warm colors in the center, then moves to cool colors around the outside for a final product that resembles a vibrant rainbow-color firework.
Rainbow Zigzags
Utilize a whole bundle of fat eighths by sewing together rectangles of color. Use the remaining pieces to make a scrappy binding.
Table Wear
Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.
Rainbow Chevron Mini
An array of solids arranged in vertical rows creates a rainbow of waves.
Sound Waves
Pump up the volume with bright blocks that look like sound waves when pieced together. A gray background allows the colors to sing the loudest.
Rainbow Connection
Create a veritable color explosion with ombre fabrics in warm and cool colors. Believe it or not, the quilt top is made with only three fabrics!
Spring Palette Wall Quilt
Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt.
Quilt Your Heart Out
Bright solids on a solid black background produce a modern wall quilt that has room to show off your quilting.
Make Your Point
This scrappy sensation is composed of two straight-set blocks. Careful color placement creates the illusion that they're set on point.
Color Flow
Use an explosion of bright hues in a wall hanging. The rainbow effect-with stairsteps moving from hot to cool colors-stands out against the black background.
Tulip Time Table Topper
You truly reap what you sew in a table topper that features pieced flower blocks in a rainbow of colors.
Color Curves
Color cascades down a graphic wall hanging made with curved piecing.
Colorful Steps
Go bright and bold with geometric tone-on-tones and a solid white. These prints create visual movement in the Rail Fence quilt.
Color Your World
Spruce up your surroundings with a quilt that radiates fearless fun. Don't be fooled by what looks like blocks set on point. This clever design is really blocks set side by side.
Nuts and Bolts
Prints in primary colors pop off a black print background for an impactful kid quilt. Fun robot fabric and a zigzag design make it an ideal play mat.
Strips of Solids
Bands of bold color make a dramatic statement in this throw.
Star Bright, Star White
In this big block throw, scrappy teals, corals, and golds mix with white for a fresh palette. Foundation piecing makes it easy to get sharp teal and coral points.
Painter's Palette
Build your color confidence by mixing dark, medium, and light batiks in a variety of hues. Include a few lighter and brighter fabrics to add sparkle and keeps the eye moving around the quilt.
Mesmerize
Six-piece blocks create a sense of movement and dimension in this colorful throw.
Dotty Stars
Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.
Electric Shock
Make a big impact with blocks composed of bright prints and an electric zigzag design.
Batik Jewels Quilt
Careful color placement of large triangle-square units in jewel-tone batiks and prints creates a diagonal-stripe effect.
Strippy and Bright Table Runner
Trim precut 2-1/2" strips into rectangles to piece bright blocks that can easily be assembled into a cheerful table runner.
Floating Boxes Quilt
For a striking, fresh take on modern quiltmaking, piece together blocks of bright fabric and frame them in a stylish sashing of pieced rectangles.
Color Me Crochet
Strip sets simplify 36-Patch blocks, which mimic the look of crocheted granny squares when joined.
High Definition
Define the edges with crisp white strips outlining the monochromatic zigzags in the center of this wall hanging. The bold primary colors stand out against the mottled blue background.
Color Blocking
Use the same print in a variety of hues to create an unexpected, yet cohesive, mix of colors.