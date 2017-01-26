Rainbow Quilt Patterns

Use all the colors of the rainbow to make vibrant, eye-popping quilts.

Modern Log Cabin

Make a classic block more modern with a dark background and saturated prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tranquil Waters

Large Flying Geese combine with simple rectangles to make constructing this zigzag pattern a breeze.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Chasing Rainbows

Stitch a color wheel design in four simple blocks. The black print chain running through the blocks and a low-volume background help the colors stand out.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Swizzle Sticks

The skinny strips separating the plain and pieced units in each block subtly stir the mix of bold colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Rainbow Wall Hanging

Use a breathtaking assortment of batiks in a Square-in-a-Square design. This wall hanging begins with warm colors in the center, then moves to cool colors around the outside for a final product that resembles a vibrant rainbow-color firework.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rainbow Zigzags

Utilize a whole bundle of fat eighths by sewing together rectangles of color. Use the remaining pieces to make a scrappy binding.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Table Wear

Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rainbow Chevron Mini

An array of solids arranged in vertical rows creates a rainbow of waves.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sound Waves

Pump up the volume with bright blocks that look like sound waves when pieced together. A gray background allows the colors to sing the loudest.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rainbow Connection

Create a veritable color explosion with ombre fabrics in warm and cool colors. Believe it or not, the quilt top is made with only three fabrics!

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Spring Palette Wall Quilt

Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Quilt Your Heart Out

Bright solids on a solid black background produce a modern wall quilt that has room to show off your quilting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Make Your Point

This scrappy sensation is composed of two straight-set blocks. Careful color placement creates the illusion that they're set on point.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color Flow

Use an explosion of bright hues in a wall hanging. The rainbow effect-with stairsteps moving from hot to cool colors-stands out against the black background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tulip Time Table Topper

You truly reap what you sew in a table topper that features pieced flower blocks in a rainbow of colors.

Get the free pattern here.

Color Curves

Color cascades down a graphic wall hanging made with curved piecing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Colorful Steps

Go bright and bold with geometric tone-on-tones and a solid white. These prints create visual movement in the Rail Fence quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color Your World

Spruce up your surroundings with a quilt that radiates fearless fun. Don't be fooled by what looks like blocks set on point. This clever design is really blocks set side by side.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Nuts and Bolts

Prints in primary colors pop off a black print background for an impactful kid quilt. Fun robot fabric and a zigzag design make it an ideal play mat.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strips of Solids

Bands of bold color make a dramatic statement in this throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Star Bright, Star White

In this big block throw, scrappy teals, corals, and golds mix with white for a fresh palette. Foundation piecing makes it easy to get sharp teal and coral points.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Painter's Palette

Build your color confidence by mixing dark, medium, and light batiks in a variety of hues. Include a few lighter and brighter fabrics to add sparkle and keeps the eye moving around the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mesmerize

Six-piece blocks create a sense of movement and dimension in this colorful throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dotty Stars

Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Electric Shock

Make a big impact with blocks composed of bright prints and an electric zigzag design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Jewels Quilt

Careful color placement of large triangle-square units in jewel-tone batiks and prints creates a diagonal-stripe effect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strippy and Bright Table Runner

Trim precut 2-1/2" strips into rectangles to piece bright blocks that can easily be assembled into a cheerful table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floating Boxes Quilt

For a striking, fresh take on modern quiltmaking, piece together blocks of bright fabric and frame them in a stylish sashing of pieced rectangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color Me Crochet

Strip sets simplify 36-Patch blocks, which mimic the look of crocheted granny squares when joined.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

High Definition

Define the edges with crisp white strips outlining the monochromatic zigzags in the center of this wall hanging. The bold primary colors stand out against the mottled blue background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color Blocking

Use the same print in a variety of hues to create an unexpected, yet cohesive, mix of colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

