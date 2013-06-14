Quilts Made of Civil War Reproduction Fabrics

June 14, 2013

Use Civil War reproduction fabrics in classic quilt blocks such as Log Cabin or Churn Dash blocks, whimsical appliqué blocks, or strip-pieced rows.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Mary's Fan Table Topper

Rotate the orientation of four appliquéd blocks to make a dynamic table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Wee Wonder

Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 16

Center Strips Bed Quilt

To re-create this bed quilt in Civil War reproduction fabrics choose an allover dark print for the border and assorted fall tones for the strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Green Acres Doll Quilt

Natural greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons. Square-in-a-square units form a grid shape that echoes the geometric shapes in the rest of the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 16

Starry Square-in-a-Square Quilt

Stars in two colors team up for a patriotic wall quilt that incorporates red, navy, cream, and olive green reproduction prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 16

Star Formation

Enhance an orderly design of eight-pointed stars in diagonal rows by surrounding the stars with blue sashing.

Buy this pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Bluesy Burgoyne

Civil War reproduction fabrics in blues, browns, and creams make a cozy wall hanging. Using a variety of the same two colors creates a controlled scrappy look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 16

Neighborly Welcome

Use Civil War reproduction fabrics in deep, warm tones to create house and Log Cabin blocks with a hearthside look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 16

Neutral Territory

Medium-tone reproduction prints sparkle in a table topper that's perfect for any season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Rowhouses Wall Quilt

Combine piecing and appliqué to create a row of house blocks for a welcoming wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 16

Glorified Nine-Patch Wall Hanging

Join Glorified Nine-Patch blocks in a patriotic wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 16

Scrappy Kaleidoscope Table Topper

Marry past and present by piecing a table topper quilt with Civil War reproduction prints. An unlikely plaid creates an abstract circular illusion around the center Kaleidoscope block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Mittens and Snowflakes Wall Quilt

Stitch a warm and welcoming wall quilt with reproduction Civil War prints and homespuns.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 16

Flying Geese Wall Hanging

Give a wall hanging a controlled scrappy look by using one background fabric for each vertical row of Flying Geese.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 16

Reproduction-Print Table Topper

Mix a variety of Civil War reproduction prints to produce a scrappy table topper. The multicolor palette of the Four-Patch and Flying Geese units allows for year-round display.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Broken Dishes Table Runner

For a traditional look, use only two prints for each Broken Dishes block. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next