Quilts Made of Civil War Reproduction Fabrics
Use Civil War reproduction fabrics in classic quilt blocks such as Log Cabin or Churn Dash blocks, whimsical appliqué blocks, or strip-pieced rows.
Mary's Fan Table Topper
Rotate the orientation of four appliquéd blocks to make a dynamic table topper.
Wee Wonder
Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units.
Center Strips Bed Quilt
To re-create this bed quilt in Civil War reproduction fabrics choose an allover dark print for the border and assorted fall tones for the strips.
Green Acres Doll Quilt
Natural greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons. Square-in-a-square units form a grid shape that echoes the geometric shapes in the rest of the quilt.
Starry Square-in-a-Square Quilt
Stars in two colors team up for a patriotic wall quilt that incorporates red, navy, cream, and olive green reproduction prints.
Star Formation
Enhance an orderly design of eight-pointed stars in diagonal rows by surrounding the stars with blue sashing.
Bluesy Burgoyne
Civil War reproduction fabrics in blues, browns, and creams make a cozy wall hanging. Using a variety of the same two colors creates a controlled scrappy look.
Neighborly Welcome
Use Civil War reproduction fabrics in deep, warm tones to create house and Log Cabin blocks with a hearthside look.
Neutral Territory
Medium-tone reproduction prints sparkle in a table topper that's perfect for any season.
Rowhouses Wall Quilt
Combine piecing and appliqué to create a row of house blocks for a welcoming wall quilt.
Glorified Nine-Patch Wall Hanging
Join Glorified Nine-Patch blocks in a patriotic wall hanging.
Scrappy Kaleidoscope Table Topper
Marry past and present by piecing a table topper quilt with Civil War reproduction prints. An unlikely plaid creates an abstract circular illusion around the center Kaleidoscope block.
Mittens and Snowflakes Wall Quilt
Stitch a warm and welcoming wall quilt with reproduction Civil War prints and homespuns.
Flying Geese Wall Hanging
Give a wall hanging a controlled scrappy look by using one background fabric for each vertical row of Flying Geese.
Reproduction-Print Table Topper
Mix a variety of Civil War reproduction prints to produce a scrappy table topper. The multicolor palette of the Four-Patch and Flying Geese units allows for year-round display.
Broken Dishes Table Runner
For a traditional look, use only two prints for each Broken Dishes block.