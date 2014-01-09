Patterns for Red Quilts
Red fabric is a great way to add zing to your quilts! Projects that incorporate red, whether you use a mix of solid shades or scrappy prints, will stand out in any home.
Ruby Reds
Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.
Candy Cane
A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.
Twin Stars
The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.
Christmas Geese
Flying Geese soar in crisscross formations on this red-and-white delight.
Classic Table Mat
Whip up a red-and-white table mat using six fat quarters.
Timeless Beauty Table Topper
Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.
Love to Pieces
Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.
Polka Dot Fest
Fifty-six red-and-white blocks create intersecting light and dark "dots" in this throw. A polka dot border ties them together.
Peppermint Twist
Strips from red-and-white prints and a little clever cutting make this throw look like a candy cane.
Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt
Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt.
Poppy Path
Two white prints form zigzag paths against a backdrop of red florals for a beautiful wall quilt.
Prints of Egypt
Create a dramatic, global-inspired table runner from a mix of red and cream paisley and geometric prints.
Stars on Display
Frame star blocks with a scrappy accordion border and a standout red paisley print.
Romance in Red
Combine simple designs and classic red-and-cream prints for an endearing cozy pillow.
Candy Cane Wall Quilt
Compose this fresh red-and-white wall hanging with various cheerful prints and a simple Churn Dash block.
Red Hots
Flying geese and hourglass units in 24 red hues ranging from tomato to burgundy pair with 16 light prints for an ultrascrappy take on the classic two-color quilt.
Red Triangle-Squares
Make a bed quilt quickly to show off eye-catching reds and two sizes of triangle-squares.
Scrappy Nine-Patch
A variety of scrappy reds are the perfect combination for nine-patches and triangle-squares in this tabletop quilt.
Strips and Sashing Kid's Quilt
Surround red and white strips separated by sashing with a pair of borders in an easy kid's quilt that any gender will love.
Southwestern Wall Quilt
Choose a red print for a border and pair it with desert-inspired prints in traditional yellows and blues for a wall hanging with a Southwestern look.
Button-Band Pillow
Red-and-cream prints create an elegant pillow when combined with buttons.
Pastoral Countryside Wall Quilt
Turn red prints into an elegant quilt by pairing them with a simple color palette of black and white. In this wall hanging a toile print takes center stage among subtle overall prints.
Peekaboo Redwork
Red-and-white patchwork provides crisp, clean frames for redwork stitchery in this delightful crib quilt.
Romantic Log Cabin Quilt
Use romantic florals, stripes, and prints that all feature red for a cohesive, but interesting, wall hanging.
Tumbling Triangles
Pair scrappy reds with blues for a standout throw of tumbling triangles.
3D Squares Wall Quilt
Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect.