Patterns for Red Quilts

Updated January 03, 2022

Red fabric is a great way to add zing to your quilts! Projects that incorporate red, whether you use a mix of solid shades or scrappy prints, will stand out in any home.

Ruby Reds

Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Candy Cane

A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twin Stars

The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Christmas Geese

Flying Geese soar in crisscross formations on this red-and-white delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Classic Table Mat

Whip up a red-and-white table mat using six fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Timeless Beauty Table Topper

Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Love to Pieces

Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.

Get the free pattern here.

Polka Dot Fest

Fifty-six red-and-white blocks create intersecting light and dark "dots" in this throw. A polka dot border ties them together.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Peppermint Twist

Strips from red-and-white prints and a little clever cutting make this throw look like a candy cane.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt

Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Poppy Path

Two white prints form zigzag paths against a backdrop of red florals for a beautiful wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prints of Egypt

Create a dramatic, global-inspired table runner from a mix of red and cream paisley and geometric prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars on Display

Frame star blocks with a scrappy accordion border and a standout red paisley print.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Romance in Red

Combine simple designs and classic red-and-cream prints for an endearing cozy pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Candy Cane Wall Quilt

Compose this fresh red-and-white wall hanging with various cheerful prints and a simple Churn Dash block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Red Hots

Flying geese and hourglass units in 24 red hues ranging from tomato to burgundy pair with 16 light prints for an ultrascrappy take on the classic two-color quilt.

Buy this pattern here.

Red Triangle-Squares

Make a bed quilt quickly to show off eye-catching reds and two sizes of triangle-squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Nine-Patch

A variety of scrappy reds are the perfect combination for nine-patches and triangle-squares in this tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strips and Sashing Kid's Quilt

Surround red and white strips separated by sashing with a pair of borders in an easy kid's quilt that any gender will love.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Southwestern Wall Quilt

Choose a red print for a border and pair it with desert-inspired prints in traditional yellows and blues for a wall hanging with a Southwestern look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Button-Band Pillow

Red-and-cream prints create an elegant pillow when combined with buttons.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Pastoral Countryside Wall Quilt

Turn red prints into an elegant quilt by pairing them with a simple color palette of black and white. In this wall hanging a toile print takes center stage among subtle overall prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Peekaboo Redwork

Red-and-white patchwork provides crisp, clean frames for redwork stitchery in this delightful crib quilt.

Buy this pattern here.

Romantic Log Cabin Quilt

Use romantic florals, stripes, and prints that all feature red for a cohesive, but interesting, wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tumbling Triangles

Pair scrappy reds with blues for a standout throw of tumbling triangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3D Squares Wall Quilt

Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

