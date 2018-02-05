Patterns for Orange Quilts

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors Updated February 16, 2021

Orange isn't just for fall quilts. Orange, whether it's cheddar or a tropical tone, is a natural color choice for fall quilts.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Pinwheels & Pumpkin Seeds

A double helping of patchwork and appliqué makes this wall hanging a fall delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Sailing Ships

Lost Ship blocks rotated 180° form bright orange and orange-and-pink vessels swimming in a cream sea. A green print inner border provides an unexpected pop of cool color.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 6

Table Manners

Nine-Patch blocks -made up of Four-Patch units and squares- are set on point across a Cheddar print field to create a geometric treat for the eye.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 6

It's a Treat

It's no trick-oranges and yellows highlight one block; darker novelty prints make up another.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 6

I Spy Halloween

Goblins and witches and bats, oh my! Scary things are the theme of this seasonal "hide-and-seek" throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 6

Garden Party Table Runner

Combine lollipop brights with chocolate brown for a scrumptious table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors