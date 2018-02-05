Patterns for Orange Quilts
Orange isn't just for fall quilts. Orange, whether it's cheddar or a tropical tone, is a natural color choice for fall quilts.
Pinwheels & Pumpkin Seeds
A double helping of patchwork and appliqué makes this wall hanging a fall delight.
Sailing Ships
Lost Ship blocks rotated 180° form bright orange and orange-and-pink vessels swimming in a cream sea. A green print inner border provides an unexpected pop of cool color.
Table Manners
Nine-Patch blocks -made up of Four-Patch units and squares- are set on point across a Cheddar print field to create a geometric treat for the eye.
It's a Treat
It's no trick-oranges and yellows highlight one block; darker novelty prints make up another.
I Spy Halloween
Goblins and witches and bats, oh my! Scary things are the theme of this seasonal "hide-and-seek" throw.
Garden Party Table Runner
Combine lollipop brights with chocolate brown for a scrumptious table runner.