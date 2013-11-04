Patterns for Blue Quilts

Updated February 16, 2021

Blue is a classic color. With its many hues in myriad prints, you can add one to your quilt for a traditional look, choose a variety for a modern look, or play with multiples for a touch of whimsy.

Start Slideshow

1 of 37

Vision in Blues

Taking a cue from the hues of winter, alternate blue-and-white floral squares with a classic block pattern in complementary prints, plaids, stripes, and shirtings to create the borderless throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 37

Rhapsody in Blue

Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 37

Stellar Blues

Featuring simple shapes and classic blue and white prints, this wall hanging is perfect for winter.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 37

Winding Ways

Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 37

Blueberries and Cream

Alternate light and dark prints for a throw that takes it one step at a time. Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 37

Make the Connection

Use scraps of any color in a simple-to-piece quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 37

Winter Wonder

When the frosty days of winter arrive, warm your home with a dramatic blue-and-white quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 37

Winter Mini Quilt

A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 37

Crossing Point

Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy blue-and-white throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 37

Roaring Waves

A range of blues and grays, gradating from light to dark, produce the look of waves on a stormy night. Pairing blue with gray instead of white puts a twist on the classic two-color combination.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 37

Stars from the Past

Classic LeMoyne Star blocks in reproduction fabrics shine against a blue background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 37

Ships Ahoy!

You'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 37

Snow Crystals

Capture the feeling of winter in a striking wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 37

Blue Blossoms

Combine a variety of blue, cream, and white florals and other prints in a striking wall hanging that celebrates the classic color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 37

Red, White, and 'Bluetiful'

For a summery wall hanging, pair scrappy blues and crisp whites, then add small pops of red.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 37

Out of the Blue

A range of blues from light to medium to dark forms a grid look in this wall hanging. Dark floral squares emerge from assorted lighter blues to give the project depth.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 37

Stars at Dusk

Brightly colored stars shine against a dark blue sky.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 37

Winter Blues

Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 37

Cold Snap

Chain piecing makes easy work of the sharp points in this classic blue-and-white icy-crystal delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 37

Walk in the Woods

Use blue, green, and brown prints to create dreamy star blocks. The natural colors give the impression that the stars are sparkling down through a forest canopy.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 37

Bolts of Blue

Mix your favorite blue prints in a scrappy wall hanging that will have you doing anything but singing the blues. Choosing prints with splashes of white keeps the strips in the tone-on-tone sashing from getting lost.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 37

Marbled Elegance

Skinny chains of light, medium, and dark blue squares run through a marbled, creamy field, mimicking the blue veins in the background print.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 37

Classic Blue Heirloom Quilt

Pairing gray with blue instead of white with blue puts a twist on the classic two-color combination.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 37

Little Blue Triangle-Squares

Make a table topper that's perfect for pairing with fine china. Sixty-four tiny triangle-squares make up the quilt center.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 37

Jewel Box

Jewel-tone blues, golds, and browns in subtle tone-on-tones create a rich wall hanging. Fussy-cutting striped fabric makes the Aster blocks pop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 37

Batik Strips Table Runner

Frame a panel of batik strips with bright piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 37

Double Cross Quilt

Prints and solids combine in a quilt that sets two different cross blocks on point. Cutting up large prints adds interest to the wall hanging, and a scrappy middle border breaks up the dark blue inner and outer borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 37

Blue-and-White Pinwheels

Add depth to a two-color quilt by using a variety of prints. Multiple blue and white prints in medium and light hues provide a subtle scrappiness.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 37

Icy Blues

Combine shades of blue, white, and gray to create a wintertime wall hanging that lasts well past the holiday season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

30 of 37

Underwater Adventure

Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 37

Blue Ocean Waves

Serene aquas and cool blues rule in this tranquil wall hanging. Soft prints and large floral fabrics result in Ocean Waves blocks with less defined edges, adding to the relaxed feel of the piece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 37

Checkerboard Squares

Square-in-a-square blocks set on point are surrounded by a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

33 of 37

Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt

Join blues and creams to form a quilt top with a chain design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 37

Crossways

Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 37

Batik Triangle Stars

Different blue background prints make the four star blocks pop. Careful fabric placement creates the illusion that they're different.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

36 of 37

Blossoms and Borders Wall Hanging

Triangle-squares join in multiple borders to frame the appliquéd blossoms.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 37

1930s Doll Quilt

Triangle-squares rotate this way and that to create the overall diamond pattern. A variety of feed sack prints are held together visually by the use of a single solid blue fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next