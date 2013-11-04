Patterns for Blue Quilts
Blue is a classic color. With its many hues in myriad prints, you can add one to your quilt for a traditional look, choose a variety for a modern look, or play with multiples for a touch of whimsy.
Vision in Blues
Taking a cue from the hues of winter, alternate blue-and-white floral squares with a classic block pattern in complementary prints, plaids, stripes, and shirtings to create the borderless throw.
Rhapsody in Blue
Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.
Stellar Blues
Featuring simple shapes and classic blue and white prints, this wall hanging is perfect for winter.
Winding Ways
Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.
Blueberries and Cream
Alternate light and dark prints for a throw that takes it one step at a time. Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.
Make the Connection
Use scraps of any color in a simple-to-piece quilt.
Winter Wonder
When the frosty days of winter arrive, warm your home with a dramatic blue-and-white quilt.
Winter Mini Quilt
A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.
Crossing Point
Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy blue-and-white throw.
Roaring Waves
A range of blues and grays, gradating from light to dark, produce the look of waves on a stormy night. Pairing blue with gray instead of white puts a twist on the classic two-color combination.
Stars from the Past
Classic LeMoyne Star blocks in reproduction fabrics shine against a blue background.
Ships Ahoy!
You'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt.
Snow Crystals
Capture the feeling of winter in a striking wall hanging.
Blue Blossoms
Combine a variety of blue, cream, and white florals and other prints in a striking wall hanging that celebrates the classic color palette.
Red, White, and 'Bluetiful'
For a summery wall hanging, pair scrappy blues and crisp whites, then add small pops of red.
Out of the Blue
A range of blues from light to medium to dark forms a grid look in this wall hanging. Dark floral squares emerge from assorted lighter blues to give the project depth.
Stars at Dusk
Brightly colored stars shine against a dark blue sky.
Winter Blues
Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.
Cold Snap
Chain piecing makes easy work of the sharp points in this classic blue-and-white icy-crystal delight.
Walk in the Woods
Use blue, green, and brown prints to create dreamy star blocks. The natural colors give the impression that the stars are sparkling down through a forest canopy.
Bolts of Blue
Mix your favorite blue prints in a scrappy wall hanging that will have you doing anything but singing the blues. Choosing prints with splashes of white keeps the strips in the tone-on-tone sashing from getting lost.
Marbled Elegance
Skinny chains of light, medium, and dark blue squares run through a marbled, creamy field, mimicking the blue veins in the background print.
Classic Blue Heirloom Quilt
Pairing gray with blue instead of white with blue puts a twist on the classic two-color combination.
Little Blue Triangle-Squares
Make a table topper that's perfect for pairing with fine china. Sixty-four tiny triangle-squares make up the quilt center.
Jewel Box
Jewel-tone blues, golds, and browns in subtle tone-on-tones create a rich wall hanging. Fussy-cutting striped fabric makes the Aster blocks pop.
Batik Strips Table Runner
Frame a panel of batik strips with bright piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.
Double Cross Quilt
Prints and solids combine in a quilt that sets two different cross blocks on point. Cutting up large prints adds interest to the wall hanging, and a scrappy middle border breaks up the dark blue inner and outer borders.
Blue-and-White Pinwheels
Add depth to a two-color quilt by using a variety of prints. Multiple blue and white prints in medium and light hues provide a subtle scrappiness.
Icy Blues
Combine shades of blue, white, and gray to create a wintertime wall hanging that lasts well past the holiday season.
Underwater Adventure
Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish.
Blue Ocean Waves
Serene aquas and cool blues rule in this tranquil wall hanging. Soft prints and large floral fabrics result in Ocean Waves blocks with less defined edges, adding to the relaxed feel of the piece.
Checkerboard Squares
Square-in-a-square blocks set on point are surrounded by a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured quilt.
Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt
Join blues and creams to form a quilt top with a chain design.
Crossways
Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.
Batik Triangle Stars
Different blue background prints make the four star blocks pop. Careful fabric placement creates the illusion that they're different.
Blossoms and Borders Wall Hanging
Triangle-squares join in multiple borders to frame the appliquéd blossoms.
1930s Doll Quilt
Triangle-squares rotate this way and that to create the overall diamond pattern. A variety of feed sack prints are held together visually by the use of a single solid blue fabric.