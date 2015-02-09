Wrapped Up

Craft a cuddly throw from plush fabrics, and discover an easy method that allows you to piece and quilt at the same time!

Designer: Pat Wodskow of Cuddle Soft Quilt Kits

Materials for Blue Quilt

1-7⁄8 yards plush backing fabric

3⁄4 yard brown-and-white floral plush fabric (quilt center; border Nos. 2, 3, and 4)

1 yard solid blue plush fabric (quilt center, border No. 3, binding)

1⁄2 yard solid white plush fabric (border No. 1)

3⁄4 yard brown-and-blue print plush fabric (border No. 4)

51x63" lightweight batting

Washable basting spray

Size 90 /14 sewing machine needle for stretch fabric

Fine-point water-soluble marker

Finished quilt: 45×57"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 58" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

To make the green quilt, use gray-and-white floral instead of brown-and-white floral, solid green instead of solid blue, and gray-and-green print instead of brown-and-blue print.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From backing fabric, cut:

1--51×63" rectangle

From brown-and-white floral plush, cut:

2--5×29" border No. 2 strips

3--5×25" strips

8--5" squares

From solid blue plush, cut:

4--2×58" binding strips

2--5×41" border No. 3 strips

2--5×29" border No. 3 strips

4--5×25" strips

From solid white plush, cut:

4--3×29" border No. 1 strips

From brown-and-blue print plush, cut:

2--5×49" border No. 4 strips

2--5×37" border No. 4 strips

Assemble Backing

1. Use basting spray to adhere batting to wrong side of backing rectangle. Trim batting even with backing edges.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, use a ruler and fine-point water-soluble marker to mark placement guidelines on batting.

100534356_d1_600.jpg

Add Quilt Center

1. Center a brown-and-white floral plush 5×25" strip on horizontal guideline, right side facing up (Diagram 2). Use basting spray to hold strip in place. Arrows on diagrams indicate the direction of nap.

100534357_d2_600.jpg

2. Place a solid blue plush 5×25" strip atop first strip, right side down. Stitch one long edge through all layers using an even-feed foot. Apply basting spray to wrong side of blue plush strip before flipping it open (this is known as a stitch-and-flip method). Finger-press seam.

3. Repeat Step 2, alternating direction of fabric nap, to add a solid blue plush 5×25" strip to opposite long edge of brown-and-white floral plush strip.

4. Refer to Diagram 3 and repeat steps 2 and 3, alternating direction of nap at top and bottom, to add remaining brown-and-white floral plush 5×25" strips, then solid blue plush 5×25" strips, to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 25×29" including seam allowances.

100534358_d3_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Using the same stitch-and-flip method and referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid white plush 3×29" border No. 1 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining solid white plush 3×29" border No. 1 strips to remaining edges; finger-press. The quilt center should now be 29×33" including seam allowances.

100534362_qad_600.jpg

2. In the same manner, sew brown-and-white floral plush 5×29" border No. 2 strips to short edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram); finger-press. The quilt center now should be 29×41" including seam allowances.

3. Add solid blue plush 5×41" border No. 3 strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew brown-and-white floral plush 5" squares to each end of solid blue plush 5×29" border No. 3 strips to make two border No. 3 units. Finger-press seams toward border No. 3 strips. Sew border No. 3 units to remaining edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). The quilt center now should be 37×49" including seam allowances.

4. Sew brown-and-blue print plush 5×49" border No. 4 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown-and-white floral plush 5" squares to each end of brown-and-blue print plush 5×37" border No. 4 strips to make two border No. 4 units. Finger-press seams toward border No. 4 strips. Sew border No. 4 units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

Finish Quilt

1. Trim batting and backing even with edges of quilt top.

2. Join solid blue plush 2×58" binding strips with diagonal seams to make one long pieced binding strip. Trim seam allowances to 1⁄2" and finger-press open.