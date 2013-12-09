Wintry Mix

Twelve frosty blocks are constructed in two configurations for a delightful winter throw you'll want to show off all season long. Fabrics are from the First Frost collection by Karen Montgomery for Timeless Treasures .

Designer: Karen Montgomery

Materials

3⁄4 yard white-and-silver metallic dot (appliqués, inner border)

1-1⁄4 yards mottled blue (blocks, binding)

18×22" piece (fat quarters) each dark blue, gray blue, baby blue, and light gray prints (appliqués)

3⁄8 yard each mottled gray, silver, and periwinkle (blocks)

1⁄4 yard blue large snowflake print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each gray, periwinkle, and light blue small snowflake prints (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards blue snowflake stripe (blocks, outer border)

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

63×78" batting

2 yards lightweight fusible web

Machine-embroidery thread

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2×71-1⁄2"

Finished block: 15" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvage). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From white-and-silver metallic dot, cut:

7--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

12 of Pattern A

From mottled blue, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

12--7-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

From gray blue print and baby blue print, cut:

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

8 of Pattern C

From light gray print, cut:

8 of Pattern C

From each mottled gray, silver, and periwinkle, cut:

4--9-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue large snowflake print, cut:

3--6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each gray, periwinkle, and light blue small snowflake print, cut:

3--6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue snowflake stripe, cut:

2--5×76" outer border strips

2--5×61" outer border strips

12--3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble And Appliqué Mitten Block

1. Referring to Diagram 1, center a white-and-silver metallic dot A snowflake atop mottled blue 7-1⁄2" square; fuse in place. Using a decorative stitch, machine-stitch around each snowflake. Trim appliquéd square to 6-1⁄2" square to complete a snowflake unit. Repeat to make 12 snowflake units total.

100010708_d1_600_2.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, arrange matching blue print B and B reversed mittens and two matching gray blue, baby blue, or light gray print C cuffs on mottled gray, silver, or periwinkle 9-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle. Fuse in place. Using machine-embroidery thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece to make a mitten unit. Repeat to make 12 mitten units total.

100010709_d2_600_1.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join a large or small snowflake print 6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle, snowflake unit, mitten unit, and blue snowflake stripe 3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle in pairs. Press seams in one direction.

100010710_d3_600_0.jpg

4. Join pairs to make mitten Block A (Diagram 3). Press seam in one direction. Mitten Block A should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 10 total of block A.

6. Repeat steps 3 and 4, joining same pieces in a different arrangement, to make a mitten Block B (Diagram 4). Repeat to make a second mitten Block B.

100010712_d4_600_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out mitten blocks in four horizontal rows, noting the position of the blocks. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100010714_qad_600_2.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 45-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble And Add Borders

1. Cut and piece white-and-silver metallic dot 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×76" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×61" inner border strips

2. Aligning long edges, join a short inner border strip and a short snowflake stripe outer border strip to make a short border unit. Press seam toward inner border strip. Repeat to make a second short border unit.

3. Repeat Step 2 with a long inner border strip and a long snowflake stripe outer border strip to make a long border unit. Press seam toward outer border strip. Repeat to make a second long border unit.

4. Aligning midpoints, sew short border units to short edges of quilt center, beginning and ending seams 1⁄4" from quilt center edges. Repeat to add long border units to remaining edges, mitering the corners, to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using matching thread, machine-quilter Mary Thomas stitched in the ditch around the quilt center and quilted an allover meandering pattern interspersed with snowflake-like starbursts across the quilt top. A wave pattern stitched with blue thread flows along the white inner border.