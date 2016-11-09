Winter Wonder

When the frosty days of winter arrive, warm your home with a dramatic blue-and-white quilt.

Designer: Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Materials

18--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted cream prints (blocks)

18--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted blue prints (blocks)

3⁄8 yard cream tone-on-tone (inner border)

2-1⁄4 yards navy blue directional print (outer border, binding) (For nondirectional print, you will need 1-7⁄8 yards.)

3-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

66×84" batting

Finished quilt: 59-1⁄2 ×77-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"–wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Instructions allow for little fabric waste; refer to Cutting Diagram to cut pieces from each fat eighth. In order to maintain the look of the directional print used in the outer border, cut the long outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). If you're using a nondirectional print, cut seven 6×42" strips crosswise for the outer border. Cut seven 2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips crosswise.

100573152_cutting_600.jpg

From each assorted cream print and blue print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--4-1⁄4" squares

2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

1--3-1⁄2" square

4--2×3" rectangles

4--2" squares

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2×42" strips for inner border

From navy blue print, cut:

2--6×66-1⁄2" outer border strips

5--6×30" strips for outer border

11--2-1⁄2 ×30" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions yield two coordinating blocks (one A block and one B block) from one cream print and one blue print. Repeat to make 18 A blocks and 17 B blocks total.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 4-1⁄4" square.

2. Layer a marked cream print square atop a blue print 4-1⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Open triangle units; press seams toward blue print triangles to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-7⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100573153_d1_600.jpg

100573154_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3 (note direction of cut line), cut a triangle-square in half diagonally to make an A triangle and a B triangle. Repeat to make four A triangles and four B triangles total.

100573155_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together an A triangle and a blue print triangle to make an A square unit (Diagram 4). Press seam toward blue print triangle. The A square unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A square units total.

100573156_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, join two blue print 2×3" rectangles and two cream print 2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward blue print rectangles. Join pairs to make an A rectangle unit. Press seam in one direction.

100573157_d5_600.jpg

6. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of a cream print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, using the 45˚ line on an acrylic ruler (Diagram 6). Rotate ruler to make a parallel line from opposite corner.

100573158_d6_600.jpg

7. Layer marked cream print rectangle atop the A rectangle unit. Sew on each drawn line (Diagram 7).

100573159_d7_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 8, cut 1⁄4" from each stitched line to make two triangle units. Discard scrap between triangle units. Open triangle units and press seams toward cream print triangle to make two A corner units (Diagram 9). Each corner unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100573160_d8_600.jpg

100573161_d9_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 5–8 to make four A corner units total.

10. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together four A corner units, four A square units, and a cream print 3-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams away from square units. Join rows to make an A block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100573162_d10_600.jpg

11. Using B triangles and cream print triangles, repeat Step 4 to make four B square units total.

12. Using cream print 2×3" rectangles, blue print 2" squares, and blue print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 5–8 to make four B corner units total.

13. Referring to Diagram 11 and using B units and blue print 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 10 to make a B Block.

100573163_d11_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks in seven rows, alternating blocks.

100573164_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 45-1⁄2 ×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece cream tone-on-tone 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×63-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Cut and piece navy blue print 6×30" strips to make:

2--6×59-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew 6×66-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew 6×59-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Sue Glorch machine-quilted a curling plume design that mimics the motifs in the outer border print.

3. Bind with navy blue print binding strips.