Wild at Heart

You'll be ever-so-popular when you make and give this softest-ever, no batting throw.

Designer: Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton of Tailormade by Design

Materials

7⁄8 yard green zebra print (blocks, binding)

1 -1⁄8 yards green polka dot (blocks, backing border)

1⁄2 yard blue cheetah print (blocks)

7⁄8 yard blue polka dot (blocks)

1⁄2 yard blue zebra print (blocks)

1 yard blue floral (backing)

Finished quilt: 42×60"

Finished blocks: 16-1⁄2×17"

Quantities are for 60"-wide plush knit-backed fleece fabric. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green zebra print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×56" binding strips

2--14×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From green polka dot, cut:

2--6×50" quilt back border strips

2--6×42" quilt back border strips

4--5×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue cheetah print, cut:

2--14×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue polka dot, cut:

2--5×52" quilt top border strips

2--5×42" quilt top border strips

2--5×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue zebra print, cut:

2--14×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue floral, cut:

1--32×50" quilt back rectangle

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram for placement, sew together a green zebra print 14×17-1⁄2" rectangle and a green polka dot 5×17-1⁄2" rectangle to make a green block. Finger-press seam toward larger rectangle. The block should be 17-1⁄2×18" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second green block.

100048347.jpg_600.jpg

2. Using a blue cheetah print 14×17-1⁄2" rectangle and a blue polka dot 5×17-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Step 1 to make a blue cheetah block.

3. Using a blue zebra print 14×17-1⁄2" rectangle and a green polka dot 5×17-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Step 1 to make a blue zebra-and-green block.

4. Using a blue cheetah print 14×17-1⁄2" rectangle and a green polka dot 5×17-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Step 1 to make a blue cheetah-and-green block.

5. Using a blue zebra print 14×17-1⁄2" rectangle and a blue polka dot 5×17-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Step 1 to make a blue zebra block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in two vertical rows. Finger-press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100048348_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Finger-press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 34×52" including seam allowances.

3. Sew long blue polka dot border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining blue polka dot border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Finger-press all seams toward border.

Assemble Quilt Back

Referring to Quilt Back Assembly Diagram, sew long green polka dot border strips to long edges of blue floral quilt back rectangle. Add remaining green polka dot border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt back. Finger-press all seams toward border.

100048349_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top and back, matching outer corners of quilt top to outer corners of quilt back. Baste.

2. Quilt as desired, using a walking foot on your machine. Machine-quilter Joanie Holton outline-quilted the rectangles in each block 2 1⁄4" from each seam.

3. Bind with green zebra print binding strips.