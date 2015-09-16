Into the Wild

Combine African-theme prints and bright batiks in a quilted throw. Solid black sashing creates crisp lines and makes the savanna scenes in the center of the quilt come to life. Fabrics are from the Tonga Citrus Mint collection by Judy and Judel Niemeyer and the African Sunset collection, both from Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by All that Glitters from designer Wendy Sheppard of Ivory Spring

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

7⁄8 yard solid black (sashing, border 4)

7⁄8 yard total assorted African-theme prints (quilt center)

5⁄8 yard each of red batik, crazy-patch print, and multicolor circle print (borders 1, 3, and 5)

3-1⁄2 yards total assorted batiks in green, red, blue, yellow, orange, and brown (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding print

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67" square batting

Finished quilt: 58-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Three fabrics in three positions-small star, large star, and background-compose each Double Sawtooth Star block.

From solid black, cut:

6--2×42" strips for border 4

2--2×24-1⁄2" sashing strips

4--2 ×21-1⁄2" sashing strips

6--2×6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From assorted African-theme prints, cut:

9--6-1⁄2" squares

From red batik, cut:

8--2×42" strips for borders 1 and 3

From crazy-patch print, cut:

4--4×42" strips for border 5

From multicolor circle print, cut:

4--4×42" strips for border 5

From binding print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

For Small Star

From assorted batiks, cut 16 matching sets of

1--2-3⁄4" square

8--1-5⁄8" squares

For Large Star

From assorted batiks, cut 16 matching sets of:

8--2-3⁄4" squares

4--1-5⁄8 ×2-3⁄4" rectangles

4--1-5⁄8" squares

For Star Background

From assorted batiks, cut 16 matching sets of:

4--2-3⁄4 ×5" rectangles

4--2-3⁄4" squares

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid black 2×6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles and African-theme print 6-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

2. Join Step 1 pieced rows and solid black 2 ×21-1⁄2" sashing strips. Add solid black 2×24-1⁄2" sashing strips to side edges to make quilt center. Press all seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Double Sawtooth Star Blocks for Border 2

These instructions result in one Double Sawtooth Star block. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 16 blocks total.

1. Gather one set of small star assorted batik pieces, one set of large star assorted batik pieces, and one set of background assorted batik pieces.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of small star assorted batik 1-5⁄8" squares and large star assorted batik 2-3⁄4" squares.

3. Align a marked assorted batik 1-5⁄8" square with one end of an assorted batik 1-5⁄8 ×2-3⁄4" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked assorted batik 1-5⁄8" square to opposite end of same rectangle to make a small Flying Geese unit. The unit should still be 2-3⁄4 ×1-5⁄8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four small Flying Geese units total.

4. Using marked 2-3⁄4" squares and assorted batik 2-3⁄4 ×5" rectangles, repeat Step 3 to make four large Flying Geese units (Diagram 2). Each large Flying Geese unit should be 5×2-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together the four large star 1-5⁄8" squares, four small Flying Geese units, and one small star batik 2-3⁄4" square in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a small star unit. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew star background batik 2-3⁄4" squares, four large Flying Geese units, and the small star unit in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make Double Sawtooth Star block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece red batik 2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2 ×48-1⁄2" border 3 strips

2--2 ×45-1⁄2" border 3 strips

2--2×27-1⁄2" border 1 strips

2--2×24-1⁄2" border 1 strips

2. Sew red batik 2×24-1⁄2" border 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red batik 2×27-1⁄2" border 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 27-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together three Double Sawtooth Star blocks to make a short border 2 strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second short border 2 strip. Sew short border 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border 1.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join five Double Sawtooth Star blocks to make a long border 2 strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second long border 2 strip. Add long border 2 strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 45-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Sew red batik 2×45-1⁄2" border 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red batik 2×48-1⁄2" border 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 3. The quilt center now should be 48-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Cut and piece solid black 2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2 ×51-1⁄2" border 4 strips

2--2 ×48-1⁄2" border 4 strips

7. Sew solid black 2 ×48-1⁄2" border 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid black 2×51-1⁄2" border 4 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 3.

8. Cut and piece crazy-patch 4 ×42" strips to make:

1--4 ×58-1⁄2" border 5 strip

1--4 ×51-1⁄2" border 5 strip

9. Cut and piece multicolor circle print 4 ×42" strips to make:

1--4 ×58-1⁄2" border 5 strip

1--4 ×51-1⁄2" border 5 strip

10. Sew 4 ×51-1⁄2" border 5 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add 4 ×58-1⁄2" border 5 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border 5.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.