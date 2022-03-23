A mix of low-volume prints used in the background sets the stage for bold color.

Finished size: 50-1/2×60-1/2"

Finished block: 10" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

23 precut 2-1/2×42" strips or 2 yards total assorted light prints (blocks)

2 yards total assorted light prints (blocks) 28 precut 2-1/2×42" strips or 2-1/8 yards total assorted bright prints in navy, aqua, pink, red, green, yellow, and purple (blocks)

2-1/8 yards total assorted bright prints in navy, aqua, pink, red, green, yellow, and purple (blocks) 1/2 yard cream tone-on-tone (binding)

3-1/3 yards backing fabric

59×69" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Each block in the featured quilt contains four matching bright print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles. To add interest, designer Sharon McConnell selected five assorted bright print 2-1/2" squares in a contrasting colorway for each block.

From assorted light prints, cut:

120—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

120—2-1/2" squares

From assorted bright prints, cut:

120—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles (30 sets of 4 matching rectangles)

From remaining assorted bright prints, cut:

150—2-1/2" squares (30 sets of 5 similar-color squares)

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

6—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. To make one block, gather four assorted light print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, four assorted light print 2-1/2" squares, one set of five bright print 2-1/2" squares, and one set of four bright print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles in a contrasting color.

2. Sew together a light print 2-1/2" square and a bright print 2-1/2" square (Diagram 1).

Vivid Grid

3. Add a light print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 2 unit to make a corner unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Vivid Grid

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four corner units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four corner units (rotating each as shown), four bright print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, and remaining bright print 2-1/2" square in three horizontal rows.

Vivid Grid

6. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 30 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows, rotating every other block 90° so seams interlock.

Vivid Grid

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Darby Myers machine-quilted circles in different sizes across the quilt top.

3. Bind with cream tone-on-tone binding strips.