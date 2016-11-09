Vision in Blues

Taking a cue from the hues of winter, alternate blue-and-white floral squares with a classic block pattern in complementary prints, plaids, stripes, and shirtings to create the borderless throw.

Designer: Jill Reid

Materials

3 yards blue-and-white floral (setting squares)

3 yards blue-and-white print (binding)

2-2⁄3 yards total white and cream prints and shirtings (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards total blue and brown prints, plaids, and stripes (blocks)

7-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

88" square batting

Finished quilt: 81-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Pieces for blocks will be cut later.

From blue-and-white floral, cut:

40--9-1⁄2" setting squares

From blue-and-white print, cut:

9--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble Rolling Stones Blocks

Before cutting pieces for blocks, pair up a white or cream print or shirting with a blue or brown print, plaid, or stripe. Cut pieces for one Rolling Stones block from each pairing. The following instructions are for one Rolling Stones block. Repeat cutting and assembly instructions to make 41 Rolling Stones blocks total.

From one white or cream print or shirting, cut:

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From one blue or brown print, plaid, or stripe, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-5⁄8" squares

1. Sew together a white or cream print or shirting 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle and a blue or brown print, plaid, or stripe 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle to make a pieced square unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward dark rectangle. The pieced square unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four pieced square units total.

100572046_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew a white or cream print or shirting triangle to opposite edges of a blue or brown print, plaid, or stripe 2-5⁄8" square (Diagram 2). Press seams toward triangles. Sew white or cream print or shirting triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press seams toward triangles. The Square-in-a-Square unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square units total.

100572047_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out pieced square units, Square-in-a-Square units, and blue or brown print, plaid, or stripe 3-1⁄2" square.

100572048_blk_600.jpg

4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a Rolling Stones block. Press seams in one direction. The Rolling Stones block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and blue-and-white floral 9-1⁄2" setting squares in nine rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

100572049_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Longarm quilter Mary Vaughan stitched a feathered wreath in each Rolling Stones block and a complementary four-point feather motif in the setting squares.

3. Bind with blue-and-white print binding strips.