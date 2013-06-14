Two-Block Citrus Quilt

Use setting rectangles grouped by color families to create diagonal patterns across a quilt top. Fabrics are from the Sorbet Garden collection by Jill Finley of Jillily Studio for Henry Glass Fabrics .

Inspired by Urban Attitude from designer Cherri House of Cherry House Quilts

Quilt tester: Mary Pepper

Materials

3--5/8-yard pieces assorted orange prints (blocks, setting rectangles)

1/3 yard each of red print and gray print (blocks)

3--5/8-yard pieces assorted yellow prints (blocks, setting rectangles)

5--3/8-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks, setting rectangles)

5/8 yard solid yellow (binding)

3-7/8 yards backing fabric

69" square batting

Finished quilt: 60-1/2" square

Finished block: 6x10"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted orange prints, cut:

10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles)

40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)

From each red print and gray print, cut:

15--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips for block centers

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles

40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)

From assorted green prints, cut:

10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles

40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)

From solid yellow, cut:

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

1. For one orange A block, gather a set of four matching orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips and one red print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip.

2. Join orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips to long edges of red print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip (Diagram 1). Press seams toward block center.

two-block-citrus-quiltlg_3a.jpg

3. Add remaining orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips to remaining edges to make an orange A block (Diagram 2). Press seams away from block center. The block should be 6-1/2x10-1/2" including seam allowances.

two-block-citrus-quiltlg_3b.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1-3 to make five orange A blocks total.

5. Using yellow print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat steps 1-3 to make four yellow A blocks.

6. Using green print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat steps 1-3 to make six green A blocks.

Assemble B Blocks

1. For one orange B block, gather a set of four matching orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips and one gray print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip. Repeat Assemble A Blocks, steps 2 and 3, to make an orange B block (Diagram 3).

two-block-citrus-quiltlg_4.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make five orange B blocks total.

3. Using yellow print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat Step 1 to make six yellow B blocks.

4. Using green print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat Step 1 to make four green B blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out A and B blocks and assorted green, yellow, and orange print 6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles in 10 vertical rows.

two-block-citrus-quiltlg_5.jpg

2. Join pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.