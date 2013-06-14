Two-Block Citrus Quilt
Use setting rectangles grouped by color families to create diagonal patterns across a quilt top. Fabrics are from the Sorbet Garden collection by Jill Finley of Jillily Studio for Henry Glass Fabrics.
Inspired by Urban Attitude from designer Cherri House of Cherry House Quilts
Quilt tester: Mary Pepper
Materials
- 3--5/8-yard pieces assorted orange prints (blocks, setting rectangles)
- 1/3 yard each of red print and gray print (blocks)
- 3--5/8-yard pieces assorted yellow prints (blocks, setting rectangles)
- 5--3/8-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks, setting rectangles)
- 5/8 yard solid yellow (binding)
- 3-7/8 yards backing fabric
- 69" square batting
Finished quilt: 60-1/2" square
Finished block: 6x10"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted orange prints, cut:
- 10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles)
- 40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)
From each red print and gray print, cut:
- 15--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips for block centers
From assorted yellow prints, cut:
- 10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles
- 40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)
From assorted green prints, cut:
- 10--6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles
- 40--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips (10 sets of 4 matching strips)
From solid yellow, cut:
- 7--2-1/2x42" binding strips
Assemble A Blocks
1. For one orange A block, gather a set of four matching orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips and one red print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip.
2. Join orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips to long edges of red print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip (Diagram 1). Press seams toward block center.
3. Add remaining orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips to remaining edges to make an orange A block (Diagram 2). Press seams away from block center. The block should be 6-1/2x10-1/2" including seam allowances.
4. Repeat steps 1-3 to make five orange A blocks total.
5. Using yellow print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat steps 1-3 to make four yellow A blocks.
6. Using green print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat steps 1-3 to make six green A blocks.
Assemble B Blocks
1. For one orange B block, gather a set of four matching orange print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips and one gray print 2-1/2x6-1/2" block center strip. Repeat Assemble A Blocks, steps 2 and 3, to make an orange B block (Diagram 3).
2. Repeat Step 1 to make five orange B blocks total.
3. Using yellow print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat Step 1 to make six yellow B blocks.
4. Using green print strips instead of orange print strips, repeat Step 1 to make four green B blocks.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out A and B blocks and assorted green, yellow, and orange print 6-1/2x10-1/2" setting rectangles in 10 vertical rows.
2. Join pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with solid yellow binding strips.