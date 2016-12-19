Tulip Festival

Rickrack stems and pretty tulip appliqués topped with hearts make the simple piecing stand out on this throw. The airy appliqué foundations showcase intricate quilting.

Designer: Glenna Hailey of Hollyhock Quilts

Materials

3-1⁄2 yards solid white (appliqué foundations, border)

3-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints in green, yellow, dark blue, red, orange, and light blue (blocks, appliqués, sashing, border)

1⁄2 yard total assorted mini dots in green, yellow, light blue, red, dark blue, and orange (appliqués, sashing squares)

5⁄8 yard red dot (binding)

4-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

73" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

36--4-1⁄2"-long pieces 1⁄2"-wide rickrack in green, light blue, dark blue, red, yellow, and orange

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 16" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web to prepare patterns for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings. (To reduce stiffness of finished appliqué pieces, designer Glenna Hailey cuts away the center of each fusible-web shape 1⁄4" inside traced lines and discards the center before fusing shape to back of appliqué fabric.)

3. From fusible web, cut 36--1⁄4 ×4-1⁄2" strips. Fuse a strip to each rickrack piece. Peel off paper backings.

From solid white, cut:

36--8-1⁄2" foundation squares

60--4-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green and yellow prints, cut:

58 of Pattern C

From remaining assorted prints, cut:

24--2-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

56--4-1⁄2" squares

36--3" squares

36 of Pattern A

From assorted green and yellow mini dots, cut:

14 of Pattern C

From remaining assorted mini dots, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

36 of Pattern B

From red dot, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué and Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, position the following on a solid white 8-1⁄2" foundation square: one print A tulip, one mini dot B heart, two assorted green or yellow print or mini dot C leaves, and one prepared rickrack piece. Following manufacturer's directions, fuse all pieces in place, tucking one raw end of rickrack under A tulip.

100004534_d1_600.jpg

2. Using a pencil, draw a diagonal line on wrong side of an assorted print 3" square. Referring to Diagram 2, align marked square with one corner of Step 1 foundation square, covering remaining raw edge of rickrack. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance (Diagram 3). Press attached triangle open to make a tulip unit. The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100004535_d2_600.jpg

100004536_d3.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 36 tulip units total.

4. Using threads that match appliqué pieces, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape. Using threads that match rickrack pieces, machine-stitch through each rickrack center to secure it to tulip unit. (To avoid constantly changing thread colors, lay out all tulip units and stitch one thread color at a time. For example, stitch all dark blue appliqué shapes and rickrack, then all red appliqué shapes and rickrack, changing color of thread as needed until all pieces are stitched to tulip units.)

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four tulip units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a tulip block; press seam in one direction. The tulip block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100004537_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make nine tulip blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, assorted print sashing rectangles, and assorted mini dot sashing squares in seven rows.

100004717_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 56-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Using a pencil, draw a diagonal line on wrong sides of 56 solid white 4-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked solid white square with an assorted print 4-1⁄2" square. Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press triangles open, pressing seam toward print triangle, to make a triangle-square (Diagram 5). The triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100004538_d5_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 56 triangle-squares total.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 14 triangle-squares to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The short border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

5. Join 14 triangle-squares and two solid white 4-1⁄2" squares to make a long border strip. Press seams in one direction. The long border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×64-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

6. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Mary Covey echo-quilted around the tulip shapes in each block. She machine-quilted swirly loops and hearts in the sashing and border.

3. Bind with red dot binding strips.