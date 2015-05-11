Tranquil Waters

Large Flying Geese combine with simple rectangles to make constructing this zigzag pattern a breeze.

Designer: Jenny Mclean (aka Tula Pink)

Materials

1⁄2 yard each of light coral print (A) and navy blue print (I) (Flying Geese units)

3⁄4 yard each of a coral print (B), two green prints (C and D), three aqua prints (E, F, and G), and a blue print (H) (Flying Geese units)

1⁄3 yard each of dark coral print (J) and navy blue print (R) (setting rectangles)

1⁄2 yard each of a coral print (K), two green prints (L and M), three aqua prints (N, O, and P), and a blue print (Q) (setting rectangles)

2⁄3 yard aqua hexagon print (binding)

4-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

79" square batting

Finished quilt: 72-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

101375564_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of prints A and I, cut:

4--5×9-1⁄2" rectangles

8--5" squares

From each of prints B­–H, cut:

8--5×9-1⁄2" rectangles

16--5" squares

From each of prints J and R, cut:

4--5×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each of prints K–Q, cut:

8--5×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From aqua hexagon print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each 5" square.

2. Align a marked A print square with one end of B print 5×9-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle.

100573470_d1_600.jpg

3. Align a second marked A print square with opposite end of Step 2 rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make an A/B Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 9-1⁄2×5" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four matching A/B Flying Geese units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2 and using marked B print squares and A print 5×9-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 2–4 to make four matching B/A Flying Geese units.

100573471_d2_600.jpg

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for fabric placement and steps 2–5, use remaining B through I print 5" squares and B through I print 5×9-1⁄2" rectangles to make four matching Flying Geese units in each fabric combination.

Assemble Quilt Top

In the featured quilt, Flying Geese units are carefully placed to form a zigzag pattern across the quilt. To match the look, you must lay out some Flying Geese units pointing up and some pointing down (directions alternate by vertical row).

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Flying Geese units and remaining 5×9-1⁄2" rectangles in eight vertical rows.

100573472_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward rectangles.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer backing, batting, and quilt top; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Marie Saunders machine-quilted zigzag lines 1" apart across the quilt (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with aqua hexagon print binding strips.