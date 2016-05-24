Tile Style

Inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. While on a quilt retreat, the designer of this stunning batik throw was captivated by the twists and turns of a tiled auditorium floor.

Designer: Cheryl Malkowski of Cheryl Rose Creations

Materials

2 yards navy blue batik (blocks, binding)

1⁄2 yard each teal-and-brown and cream batiks (1A and 1B blocks)

3⁄4 yard each teal and olive green batiks (2A and 2B blocks)

7⁄8 yard each yellow-green and gold batiks (3A and 3B blocks)

7⁄8 yard each mint green and copper batiks (4A and 4B blocks)

3⁄4 yard each blue-and-yellow and navy-and-copper batiks (5A and 5B blocks)

5-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

67×91" batting

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2 ×84-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From navy blue batik, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

420--2" squares

From teal-and-brown batik, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

8--3-1⁄2" squares

14--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2" squares

From cream batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--3-1⁄2" squares

16--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2" squares

From teal batik, cut:

3--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--3-1⁄2" squares

34--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

28--2" squares

From olive green batik, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

12--3-1⁄2" squares

36--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

28--2" squares

From yellow-green batik, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

20--3-1⁄2" squares

50--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

40--2" squares

From gold batik, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

20--3-1⁄2" squares

50--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

40--2" squares

From mint green batik, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--3-1⁄2" squares

46--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2" squares

From copper batik, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

20--3-1⁄2" squares

44--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2" squares

From blue-and-yellow batik, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--3-1⁄2" squares

32--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--2" squares

From navy-and-copper batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--3-1⁄2" squares

28--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--2" squares

Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out three navy blue batik 2" squares, a teal-and-brown batik 2" square and 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle, and a cream batik 2" square and 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward navy blue batik squares.

100573511_d1_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make a corner unit. Press seams toward center row. The corner unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 corner units total.

4. Sew together a teal-and-brown batik 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle and a cream batik 3-1⁄2" square to make an A side unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle. The A side unit should be 5×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second A side unit.

100573512_d2_600.jpg

5. Join cream batik 3-1⁄2" squares to short edges of teal-and-brown batik 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make an A center unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward rectangle. The A center unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100573513_d3_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, lay out four corner units and the side and center units in three rows. Sew together pieces in outer rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make Block 1A; press seams open. Block 1A should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100573514_d4_600.jpg

7. Using teal-and-brown batik 3-1⁄2" squares and cream batik 2×3-1⁄2" and 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four B side and two B center units (Diagram 5). Using B side and center units and the remaining corner units (rotating them as shown so cream print corners point out), repeat Step 6 to make two of Block 1B.

100573515_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Remaining Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use teal and olive green batik pieces to make:

28 corner units

6 A side units

3 A center units

8 B side units

4 B center units

100573516_d6_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 6 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 1 units to make:

3 of Block 2A

4 of Block 2B

3. Referring to Diagram 7 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use yellow-green and gold batik pieces to make:

40 corner units

10 A side units

5 A center units

10 B side units

5 B center units

100573517_d7_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 7 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 3 units to make:

5 of Block 3A

5 of Block 3B

5. Referring to Diagram 8 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use mint green and copper batik pieces to make:

36 corner units

10 A side units

5 A center units

8 B side units

4 B center units

100573518_d8_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 8 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 5 units to make:

5 of Block 4A

4 of Block 4B

7. Referring to Diagram 9 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use blue-and-yellow and navy-and-copper batik pieces to make:

24 corner units

8 A side units

4 A center units

4 B side units

2 B center units

100573519_d9_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 9 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 7 units to make:

4 of Block 5A

2 of Block 5B

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in seven horizontal rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100573520_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using variegated thread, designer Cheryl Malkowski machine-quilted an allover feather design across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with navy blue batik binding strips.