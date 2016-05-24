Tile Style
Inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. While on a quilt retreat, the designer of this stunning batik throw was captivated by the twists and turns of a tiled auditorium floor.
Designer: Cheryl Malkowski of Cheryl Rose Creations
Materials
- 2 yards navy blue batik (blocks, binding)
- 1⁄2 yard each teal-and-brown and cream batiks (1A and 1B blocks)
- 3⁄4 yard each teal and olive green batiks (2A and 2B blocks)
- 7⁄8 yard each yellow-green and gold batiks (3A and 3B blocks)
- 7⁄8 yard each mint green and copper batiks (4A and 4B blocks)
- 3⁄4 yard each blue-and-yellow and navy-and-copper batiks (5A and 5B blocks)
- 5-1⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 67×91" batting
Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2 ×84-1⁄2"
Finished blocks: 12" square
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From navy blue batik, cut:
- 8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
- 420--2" squares
From teal-and-brown batik, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle
- 8--3-1⁄2" squares
- 14--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 12--2" squares
From cream batik, cut:
- 2--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 4--3-1⁄2" squares
- 16--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 12--2" squares
From teal batik, cut:
- 3--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--3-1⁄2" squares
- 34--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 28--2" squares
From olive green batik, cut:
- 4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 12--3-1⁄2" squares
- 36--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 28--2" squares
From yellow-green batik, cut:
- 5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 20--3-1⁄2" squares
- 50--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 40--2" squares
From gold batik, cut:
- 5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 20--3-1⁄2" squares
- 50--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 40--2" squares
From mint green batik, cut:
- 5--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--3-1⁄2" squares
- 46--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 36--2" squares
From copper batik, cut:
- 4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 20--3-1⁄2" squares
- 44--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 36--2" squares
From blue-and-yellow batik, cut:
- 4--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 8--3-1⁄2" squares
- 32--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 24--2" squares
From navy-and-copper batik, cut:
- 2--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--3-1⁄2" squares
- 28--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 24--2" squares
Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out three navy blue batik 2" squares, a teal-and-brown batik 2" square and 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle, and a cream batik 2" square and 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward navy blue batik squares.
2. Join rows to make a corner unit. Press seams toward center row. The corner unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 corner units total.
4. Sew together a teal-and-brown batik 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle and a cream batik 3-1⁄2" square to make an A side unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle. The A side unit should be 5×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second A side unit.
5. Join cream batik 3-1⁄2" squares to short edges of teal-and-brown batik 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make an A center unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward rectangle. The A center unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
6. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, lay out four corner units and the side and center units in three rows. Sew together pieces in outer rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make Block 1A; press seams open. Block 1A should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
7. Using teal-and-brown batik 3-1⁄2" squares and cream batik 2×3-1⁄2" and 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four B side and two B center units (Diagram 5). Using B side and center units and the remaining corner units (rotating them as shown so cream print corners point out), repeat Step 6 to make two of Block 1B.
Assemble Remaining Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 6 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use teal and olive green batik pieces to make:
- 28 corner units
- 6 A side units
- 3 A center units
- 8 B side units
- 4 B center units
2. Referring to Diagram 6 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 1 units to make:
- 3 of Block 2A
- 4 of Block 2B
3. Referring to Diagram 7 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use yellow-green and gold batik pieces to make:
- 40 corner units
- 10 A side units
- 5 A center units
- 10 B side units
- 5 B center units
4. Referring to Diagram 7 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 3 units to make:
- 5 of Block 3A
- 5 of Block 3B
5. Referring to Diagram 8 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use mint green and copper batik pieces to make:
- 36 corner units
- 10 A side units
- 5 A center units
- 8 B side units
- 4 B center units
6. Referring to Diagram 8 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 5 units to make:
- 5 of Block 4A
- 4 of Block 4B
7. Referring to Diagram 9 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use blue-and-yellow and navy-and-copper batik pieces to make:
- 24 corner units
- 8 A side units
- 4 A center units
- 4 B side units
- 2 B center units
8. Referring to Diagram 9 and Assemble 1A and 1B Blocks, use Step 7 units to make:
- 4 of Block 5A
- 2 of Block 5B
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in seven horizontal rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Using variegated thread, designer Cheryl Malkowski machine-quilted an allover feather design across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).
3. Bind with navy blue batik binding strips.