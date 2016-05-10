Thousand Pyramids

Quilt collector: Julie Hendricksen

Materials

20--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted light prints (diamonds, small triangles)

20--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted dark prints (diamonds)

4-5⁄8 yards blue plaid (large triangles)

3⁄4 yard solid red (binding)

5 yards backing fabric

88×84" batting

Finished quilt: 81-3⁄4×79-1⁄4"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise noted. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer dots marked on patterns to templates, then to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are used to join pieces. Note: Patterns A and B include 1⁄2" seam allowances on their short sides.

From each assorted light print, cut:

6--2×22" strips

From each assorted dark print, cut:

4--2×22" strips

From blue plaid, cut:

120 of Pattern A

10 each of patterns B and B reversed

From solid red, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Pieced Triangles

Each pieced triangle has a light print and a dark print. In some cases, the maker of this antique quilt used the same light print and the same dark print; in other cases she used more than one light or dark print. With this in mind, create 20 sets of six light print and four dark print 2×22" strips each.

The following instructions use one set of 10 strips to make six pieced triangles. Repeat these steps to make 120 pieced triangles total.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, arrange a set of ten 2×22" strips into three units, offsetting strips by approximately 1"; you'll have one light print strip remaining.

101144393_600.jpg

2. Sew together strips in each unit; press seams toward dark print strips. (Be careful to sew accurate 1⁄4" seam allowances; anything else will result in a distorted or wavy block.) Check width of strips in pieced units. The inside strips should be 1-1⁄2" wide from seam line to seam line, and outer strips should be 1-3⁄4" wide from seam line to raw edge.

3. Trim left-hand edge of each unit at a 45º angle (Diagram 2). Cutting parallel to left-hand edge, cut each unit into six 2"-wide sections to make diamond rows. Check every two or three cuts to make sure you are maintaining the 45º angle; correct the angle if needed. Keep diamond rows stacked by unit and label accordingly.

101144394_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 with remaining light print 2×22" strip to cut six single diamond pieces (Diagram 3).

101144395_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, lay out one diamond row from each unit and one single diamond.

101144396_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, pin together diamond rows from units 1 and 2, inserting pins into 1⁄4" seam allowances and being careful to intersect seam lines; a small amount of fabric will extend at top and bottom. Slowly sew together rows, removing pins as you reach them. Do not press seams yet.

101144397_600.jpg

7. Join Unit 3 diamond row and single diamond. Join paired rows. Press seams in one direction; do not press seams open.

8. Referring to Diagram 6, place an acrylic ruler over Step 7 pieced unit and trim lower edge 1⁄2" below bottom point of each dark diamond to make a pieced triangle. (The additional seam allowance along bottom is needed for piecing quilt top rows together.) Refer to Diagram 6 to mark matching points along seam line, 1⁄4" from each side edge.

101144398_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 5 through 8 to make six pieced triangles total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 120 pieced triangles, 120 blue plaid A triangles, 10 blue plaid B triangles, and 10 blue plaid B reversed triangles in 10 horizontal rows.

101144392_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row, carefully aligning matching points. Press seams toward blue plaid triangles. Using 1⁄2" seam allowances, join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams toward bottom row.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The antique quilt shown is quilted with a Baptist fan motif of concentric arcs.

3. Bind with solid red binding strips.