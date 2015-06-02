Summer Cabins

Take a break from tradition. These cottages, framed in a Log Cabin style, bring back carefree memories of lake getaways.

Designer: Laurie Simpson and Lisa Christensen

Materials

5--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted black prints (blocks, border)

5⁄8 yard light blue print (blocks)

3--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks, border)

9--3⁄8-yard pieces assorted blue prints (blocks, border)

7--3⁄8-yard pieces assorted cream prints (blocks, border)

2⁄3 yard solid blue (binding)

4-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

82" square batting

Finished quilt: 75-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 21" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black prints, cut 9 sets of matching pieces:

1--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2" squares

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From scraps of assorted black prints, cut:

8--3-7⁄8" squares

From light blue print, cut:

36--3-1⁄2" squares

9--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

18--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted red print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

3--3-7⁄8" squares (you will use 8 of the 9 total cut)

6--3-1⁄2" squares

6--2-1⁄2" squares

6--2" squares

From each of six assorted blue prints, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" strips for border

From each assorted blue print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle

1--3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

1--3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2×14" rectangle

1--2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From each of six assorted cream prints, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" strips for border

From remaining assorted cream prints, cut:

9--3-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles

9--3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangles

9--2×14" rectangles

9--2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

9--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid blue, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Block Centers

1. For each block center, gather one set of matching black print pieces (one 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle, one 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle, two 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two 3-1⁄2" squares, and two 2-1⁄2" squares).

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a light blue print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle and an assorted red print 2-1⁄2" square to make a chimney segment. Press seam toward red print. The segment should be 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with a matching red print 2-1⁄2" square to make a second chimney segment.

100526627_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join chimney segments, two light blue print 3-1⁄2" squares, and one light blue print 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle in a row to make a chimney unit. Press seams toward chimney segments. The unit should be 12-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526628_d2_600.jpg

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of black print 3-1⁄2" squares and one light blue print 3-1⁄2" square.

5. Layer a marked black print square atop an unmarked light blue print 3-1⁄2" square. Stitch on marked line (Diagram 3). Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Open triangles and press seam toward black print to make a triangle-square. The triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526629_d3_600.jpg

6. Align remaining marked black print square and the marked light blue print square with opposite ends of a blue print 3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note directions of marked lines). Stitch on marked lines; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles to make a roof segment. The roof segment should be 9-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526630_d4_600.jpg

7. Sew together the triangle-square and roof segment to make a roof unit (Diagram 5). Press seam toward roof segment. The unit should be 12-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526631_d5_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, join black print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and an assorted red print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make door segment. Press seams toward black print rectangles. The door segment should be 6-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526632_d6_600.jpg

9. Sew together black print 2-1⁄2" squares and an assorted cream print 21⁄2" square (Diagram 7). Press seams toward black print squares. Join black print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom of row to make window segment. Press seam toward black print rectangle. The window segment should be 6-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526633_d7_600.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together door and window segments. Press seam in one direction. Sew black print 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to top of joined segments to make house unit. Press seam toward black print rectangle. The house unit should be 12-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526634_d8_600.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together chimney, roof, and house units to make a block center. Press seams in one direction. The block center should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526635_d9_600.jpg

12. Repeat steps 1–11 to make nine block centers total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew a blue print 2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand side of a block center (Diagram 10). Add a cream print 2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand side. Press all seams toward rectangles.

100526636_d10_600.jpg

2. Join a red print 2" square to one end of a cream print 2×14" rectangle (Diagram 11). Press seam toward rectangle. Sew joined pieces to top edge of block center. In same manner, sew together a red print 2" square and a blue print 2×14" rectangle; add to bottom edge of block center. Press all seams away from block center.

100526637_d11_600_0.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 12, sew assorted blue and cream print 3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangles to left-hand and right-hand edges of block center. Press all seams away from block center.

100526638_d12_600.jpg

4. Sew a red print 3-1⁄2" square to one end of a cream print 3-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle; sew joined pieces to top edge of block center (Diagram 12). In same manner, sew together a red print 3-1⁄2" square and an assorted blue print 3-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle; add to bottom edge of block center to make Block A. Press all seams away from block center. Block A should be 21-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four A blocks total.

6. Referring to Diagrams 13–15 for rectangle positions and colors, repeat steps 1–4 to make two B blocks, two C blocks, and one D block.

100526639_d13_600.jpg

100526640_d14_600.jpg

100526641_d15_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A, B, C, and D in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 63-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526645_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble Pinwheel Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of eight assorted red print 3-7⁄8" squares.

2. Layer a marked red print square atop an assorted black print 3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 16). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Open each triangle unit and press seams toward black print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 triangle-squares total.

100526642_d16_600.jpg

3. Sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 17; note color placement). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make Pinwheel Unit A. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Pinwheel Unit A.

100526643_d17_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 18 for color placement, repeat Step 3 to make two of Pinwheel Unit B.

100526644_d18_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Cut and piece each set of two matching blue print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

6--2-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" blue border strips

2. Cut and piece each set of two matching cream print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

6--2-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" cream border strips

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two cream border strips and one blue border strip to make a cream border unit. Press seams toward blue border strip. The border unit should be 6-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second cream border unit.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two blue border strips and one cream border strip to make a blue border unit. Press seams toward blue border strips. The border unit should be 6-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second blue border unit.

5. Sew a cream border unit to left-hand edge of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add a blue border unit to right-hand edge. Press seams toward border units.

6. Add a Pinwheel Unit A to each end of remaining blue border unit to make top border strip. Press seams toward border unit. Sew to top edge of quilt center; press seam toward border strip.

7. Add a Pinwheel Unit B to each end of remaining cream border unit to make bottom border strip. Press seams toward border unit. Sew to bottom edge of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seam toward border strip.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. In each block, Kari Ruedisale machine-quilted four-pointed stars in the center, scallops in the first round of rectangles, a cable design in the second round of rectangles, and an X in the large red print squares (Quilting Diagram). She quilted a diamond grid in the border units and overlapping circles in the pinwheel units.

3. Bind with solid blue binding strips.