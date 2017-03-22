Summer Breeze

This vintage quilt features a large selection of fabrics from the 1930s.

Quilt Collector: Julie Hendricksen

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards solid blue (blocks, inner and outer borders, binding)

3-1⁄4 yards assorted 1930s prints (blocks, outer border)

3-2⁄3 yards muslin (blocks, inner, middle, and outer borders)

4-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

88×82" batting

Finished quilt: 82×75-1⁄4"

Finished blocks: 10-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid blue, cut:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

166--2" squares

4--2×42" strips for inner border

8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

100--2-1⁄2" squares

936--2" squares

From muslin, cut:

2--8×42" strips for inner border

18--8" squares

72--2×5" rectangles

46--4-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 184 large triangles total

4--4-7⁄8 ×42" strips for middle border

16--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 small triangles total

4--2×42" strips for middle border

Assemble A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew 1930s print 2" squares to opposite ends of muslin 2×5" rectangle to make small pieced rectangle. Press seams toward 1930s prints. Repeat to make 72 small pieced rectangles total.

100573165_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew solid blue 2" squares to opposite ends of small pieced rectangle to make large pieced rectangle (Diagram 2). Press seams toward solid blue. Repeat to make 36 large pieced rectangles total.

100573166_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew small pieced rectangles to opposite edges of muslin 8" square. Press seams toward muslin square.

100573167_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew large pieced rectangles to remaining edges of Step 3 unit to make an A block (Diagram 4). Press seams toward muslin square. The block should be 11" square including seam allowances.

100573168_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 18 A blocks total.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out five solid blue 2" squares and 44 1930s print 2" squares in seven horizontal rows. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100573169_d5_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make a B block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 11" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 18 B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out A and B blocks in six rows.

100573170_d6_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row; press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 63-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Inner Border

1. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together two solid blue 2×42" strips and one muslin 8×42" strip to make a strip set. Press seams toward solid blue. Repeat to make a second strip set.

100573171_d7_600.jpg

2. Cut strip sets into twenty-four 2"-wide segments total.

3. Join six Step 2 segments to make a short inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward solid blue. The short inner border strip should be 2×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short inner border strips total.

100573178_qad_600.jpg

4. Sew solid blue 2" squares to opposite ends of a short inner border strip to make a long inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

5. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Add Middle Border

1. Cut and piece muslin 4-7⁄8 ×42" strips to make:

2--4-7⁄8 ×66-1⁄2" middle border strips

2. Cut and piece muslin 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×75-1⁄4" middle border strips

3. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Sew muslin large triangles to opposite edges of a 1930s print 2-1⁄2" square to make Unit 1 (Diagram 8). Press seams toward triangles. Repeat to make 92 total of Unit 1.

100573173_d9_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 9, join a muslin large triangle and a muslin small triangle to opposite edges of a 1930s print 2-1⁄2" square; press seams toward triangles. Add a second muslin small triangle to make a Unit 2. Press seam toward triangle. Repeat to make eight total of Unit 2.

100573174_d10_600.jpg

3. Sew muslin small triangles to opposite edges of solid blue 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 10). Press seams toward triangles. Add muslin small triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press seams toward triangles. The unit should be 3-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square units total.

100573175_d11_600.jpg

4. Carefully matching seams, sew together 24 of Unit 1 and two of Unit 2 in a row (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add Square-in-a-Square units to opposite ends of row to make a long outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The long outer border strip should be 3-3⁄8 ×81" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

5. Join 22 of Unit 1 and two of Unit 2 to make a short outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The short outer border strip should be 3-3⁄8 ×69-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

6. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Sew long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward middle border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. A 1"-wide diagonal grid is hand-quilted through the blocks, and a cable design is stitched in the middle border.

3. Bind with solid blue binding strips.