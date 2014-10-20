Strips of Solids

Bands of bold color make a dramatic statement in this throw. Fabrics are from the Linen Mochi Solids collection by MoMo for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Easy as 1-2-3 from designers Marny Buck and Jill Guffy of Modern Quilt Relish

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

16--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted solids in teal, orange, blue, red, green, purple, yellow, and black (blocks)

1⁄2 yard solid black (binding)

3 yards backing fabric

54×57" batting

Finished quilt: 45-1⁄2×48-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9×6"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted solid, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From solid black, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in five coordinating blocks. Repeat to make 40 blocks total (eight sets of five coordinating blocks).

1. Gather two sets of eight assorted solid 2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two rectangles of one solid and one rectangle of the second solid to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a matching block.

100605052_d1_600.jpg

3. Using the remaining 2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 2 to make three more blocks, but with the solids reversed (Diagram 2). You will have one 2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle left.

100605053_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five vertical rows of eight. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction. Each pieced row should be 9-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100605054_qad_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.