Strips and Stacks Quilt

Inspired by In the Stacks from designers Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew Creative Concepts

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

10--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted yellow, brown, red, green, and cream prints (blocks)

1 yard light green floral (sashing)

1-1/2 yards red floral (border, binding)

35/8 yards backing fabric

64x77" batting

Finished quilt: 55-1/2x68-1/2"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted yellow, brown, red, green, and cream prints, cut:

9--4-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles

9--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles to match rectangles just cut

8--4-1/2x9-1/2" strips

25--3-1/2x9-1/2" strips

24--2-1/2x9-1/2" strips

9--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

34--1-1/2x9-1/2" strips

From light green floral, cut:

8--3x42" strips for sashing

4--1-1/2x42" strips for sashing

From red floral, cut:

7--4-1/2x42" strips for border

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

1. Sew together one 1-1/2x9-1/2" strip, two 2-1/2x9-1/2" strips, and one 4-1/2x9-1/2" strip of assorted yellow, brown, red, green, and cream prints to make Block A (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_strips-stackslg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make eight A blocks total.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together an assorted print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle and one matching set of 2-1/2x4-1/2" and 4-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles. Press seams toward center 2-1/2x4-1/2" strip.

img_strips-stackslg_4.jpg

2. Add one assorted print 3-1/2x9-1/2" strip and two assorted print 1-1/2x9-1/2" strips to Step 1 unit to make Block B (Diagram 3). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_strips-stackslg_4a.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make nine B blocks total.

Assemble C Blocks

1. Sew together two 3-1/2x9-1/2" strips, one 1-1/2x9-1/2" strip, and one 2-1/2x9-1/2" strip of assorted yellow, brown, red, green, and cream prints to make Block C (Diagram 4). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_strips-stackslg_5.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make eight C blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, sew together blocks in five horizontal rows. Press seams in one direction.

img_strips-stackslg_6.jpg

2. Cut and piece light green floral 3x42" strips to make:

6--3x45-1/2" sashing strips

3. Cut and piece light green floral 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x60-1/2" sashing strips

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join rows and 3x45-1/2" sashing strips. Press seams toward sashing strips.

5. Add light green floral 1-1/2x60-1/2" sashing strips to long edges to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 47-1/2x60-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece red floral 4-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--4-1/2x60-1/2" border strips

2--4-1/2x55-1/2" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.