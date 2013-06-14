Stars and Chain Throw

Inspired by Posey Patch from designer Cyndi Walker of Stitch Studios

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

8" square tan floral (A blocks)

1/4 yard red tone-on-tone (A blocks, outer border)

12" square blue tone-on-tone (A blocks)

1/8 yard tan print (A blocks)

1 yard red print (A blocks, binding)

1/2 yard each of blue-and-tan floral and red-and-tan print (A and B blocks)

3/8 yard blue floral (A blocks, outer border)

2-1/8 yards tan tone-on-tone (A and B blocks, inner and outer borders)

1/4 yard blue paisley (A blocks)

3/8 yard navy tone-on-tone (A blocks)

1/4 yard each of red paisley and blue-and-red floral (outer border)

3-5/8 yards backing fabric

65" square batting

Finished quilt: 56-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 16" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan floral, cut:

8--1-1/2" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

26--2-1/2" squares

8--1-1/2" squares

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

16--1-1/2" squares

From tan print, cut:

16--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

8--5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total

16--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

32--1-1/2" squares

From blue-and-tan floral, cut:

56--2-1/2" squares

16--1-1/2" squares

From red-and-tan print, cut:

5--4-1/2" squares

36--2-1/2" squares

16--1-1/2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

58--2-1/2" squares

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" strips for inner border

20--4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

8--5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total

72--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

76--2-1/2" squares

From blue paisley, cut:

16--3-3/8" squares

From navy tone-on-tone, cut:

8--5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total

From red paisley, cut:

26--2-1/2" squares

From blue-and-red floral, cut:

26--2-1/2" squares

Assemble A Blocks

1. Sew together two tan floral 1-1/2" squares and two red tone-on-tone 1-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a center Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center Four-Patch units total.

img_stars-chainlg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four blue tone-on-tone 1-1/2" squares, four tan print 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles, and a center Four-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward rectangles. Join rows to make a small uneven Nine-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four small uneven Nine-Patch units total.

img_stars-chainlg_3a.jpg

3. Repeat Step 1 using two red print 1-1/2" squares, one blue-and-tan floral 1-1/2" square, and one red-and-tan print 1-1/2" square to make a small corner Four-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Repeat to make 16 small corner Four-Patch units total.

img_stars-chainlg_3b.jpg

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 32 blue floral 2-1/2" squares.

5. Align a marked blue floral square with one end of a red print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward blue floral triangle.

img_stars-chainlg_3c.jpg

6. Align a second marked blue floral square with opposite end of Step 5 rectangle (Diagram 4; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 4-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make 16 Flying Geese units total.

8. Lay out one small uneven Nine-Patch unit, four small corner Four-Patch units, and four Flying Geese units in three rows (Diagram 5; note position of blue-and-tan floral and red-and-tan print squares in corner Four-Patch units). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Flying Geese units. Join rows to make block center; press seams toward middle row. The block center should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block centers total.

img_stars-chainlg_3d.jpg

9. Repeat Step 3 using two tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares, one blue-and-tan floral 2-1/2" square, and one red-and-tan print 2-1/2" square to make a large corner Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 large corner Four-Patch units total.

10. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a red print triangle and a blue paisley 3-3/8" square; the 45° point of the triangle should extend beyond the edge of the square. Add a second red print triangle to adjacent edge of blue paisley square to make a center triangle unit. Press all seams toward square. Repeat to make 16 center triangle units total.

img_stars-chainlg_3e.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together a navy tone-on-tone triangle and a tan tone-on-tone triangle to make a left-hand triangle unit. Press seam toward navy tone-on-tone triangle. Repeat to make 16 left-hand triangle units total. Reversing placement of triangles, repeat to make 16 right-hand triangle units.

img_stars-chainlg_3f.jpg

12. Referring to Diagram 8, join center, left-hand, and right-hand triangle units to make a side unit. Press all seams toward center triangle unit. The side unit should be 8-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 side units total.

img_stars-chainlg_3g.jpg

13. Lay out one block center, four large corner Four-Patch units, and four side units in three rows (Diagram 9; note position of blue-and-tan floral and red-and-tan print squares in corner Four-Patch units). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward side units. Join rows to make block A. Press seams away from middle row. The block should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A blocks total.

img_stars-chainlg_3h.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out four blue-and-tan floral 2-1/2" squares, four tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles, and one red-and-tan print 4-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares. Join rows to make a large uneven Nine-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five large uneven Nine-Patch units total.

img_stars-chainlg_4.jpg

2. Referring to Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, use two tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares, one blue-and-tan floral 2-1/2" square, and one red-and-tan print 2-1/2" square to make a corner Four-Patch unit (Diagram 11). The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 corner Four-Patch units total.

img_stars-chainlg_4a.jpg

3. Lay out one large uneven Nine-Patch unit, four corner Four-Patch units, and four tan tone-on-tone 4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles in three rows (Diagram 12; note position of blue-and-tan floral and red-and-tan print squares in corner Four-Patch units). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from tan tone-on-tone rectangles. Join rows to make block B. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five B blocks total.

img_stars-chainlg_4b.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row; press seams toward B blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 48-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_stars-chainlg_5_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1/2x52-1/2" inner border strips

2--2-1/2x48-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of red paisley, blue-and-red floral, red tone-on-tone, and remaining blue floral 2-1/2" squares.

4. Referring to steps 5 and 6 of Assemble A Blocks, use a tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle, a red paisley or red tone-on-tone marked square, and a blue-and-red floral or blue floral marked square to make a border Flying Geese unit (Diagram 13). Repeat to make 52 border Flying Geese units total.

img_stars-chainlg_6.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 13 border Flying Geese units to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1/2x52-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 13 border Flying Geese units and two tan tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares to make a long outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1/2x56-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

7. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.