Star Block Throw Patterns

Updated May 27, 2021

Create stunning throws featuring Star blocks that are bright and sparkling or that have just a little twinkle. These patterns will be favorites.

Ruby Reds

Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Seventies Style Quilt

Graphic prints and denim add retro style to a Sawtooth Star quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prairie House Stars

Alternate Sawtooth Star and Double Four-Patch blocks in rich reds and browns for a cozy throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spring Palette Wall Quilt

Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Star Attraction

Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

American Dreams

Combine basic units into simple blocks for a not-as-hard-as-it-looks quilt top.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Life's A Picnic

Reproduction 1930s prints are showcased in a traditional star pattern. A pieced binding reinforces the "use it up" sensibility of the era.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Garden Paths

Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twin Stars

The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color Your World

Spruce up your surroundings with a quilt that radiates fearless fun. Don't be fooled by what looks like blocks set on point. This clever design is really blocks set side by side.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flying Stars

Salute Betsy Ross and Martha Washington with a pariotic, flag-inspired quilt. The quilt is made with 50 two-color Martha Washington Star blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Autumn Spice

Black and cream prints work together to unify striking reddish hues ranging from paprika to cinnamon.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Starry Square-in-a-Square Quilt

Red and blue stars team up in a patriotic wall quilt that incorporates red, navy, cream, and olive green reproduction prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Seasonal Stars

Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Half and Half

A single star block split diagonally by color is rotated to create an intricate design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Shimmer

Two different stars create the twinkling effect that dances across this richly hued quit.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Lone Star Style

In this throw the orange and red prints in the Lone Star draw attention while the blue tone-on-tone background recedes, resulting in a quilt center that makes the eye dance.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flannel Stars and Trees

Trees, stars, and bow ties among assorted setting squares combine in a cozy, flannel throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Asian Lone Star

The center star is a perfect place to showcase medium- and large-scale prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Midnight Blooms Quilt

Metallic glints in the Asian-inspired fabrics add subtle sparkle to this throw-size quilt, which combines fusible appliqué with three sizes of hourglass blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Oh My Stars

This red, white, and blue quilt salutes summertime with two classic blocks-LeMoyne Star and Irish Chain.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Dotty Stars

Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars and Chain Throw

A subtle Irish Chain design and stand-out star blocks combine for on this throw quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Painted Petals

Far from a typical flower appliqué quilt, this project uses big prints, abstract floral patterns, and muted, nontraditional colors to make the throw appear as if it were painted.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

