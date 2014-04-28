Star Block Throw Patterns
Create stunning throws featuring Star blocks that are bright and sparkling or that have just a little twinkle. These patterns will be favorites.
Ruby Reds
Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.
Seventies Style Quilt
Graphic prints and denim add retro style to a Sawtooth Star quilt.
Prairie House Stars
Alternate Sawtooth Star and Double Four-Patch blocks in rich reds and browns for a cozy throw.
Spring Palette Wall Quilt
Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt.
Star Attraction
Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.
American Dreams
Combine basic units into simple blocks for a not-as-hard-as-it-looks quilt top.
Life's A Picnic
Reproduction 1930s prints are showcased in a traditional star pattern. A pieced binding reinforces the "use it up" sensibility of the era.
Garden Paths
Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.
Twin Stars
The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.
Color Your World
Spruce up your surroundings with a quilt that radiates fearless fun. Don't be fooled by what looks like blocks set on point. This clever design is really blocks set side by side.
Flying Stars
Salute Betsy Ross and Martha Washington with a pariotic, flag-inspired quilt. The quilt is made with 50 two-color Martha Washington Star blocks.
Autumn Spice
Black and cream prints work together to unify striking reddish hues ranging from paprika to cinnamon.
Starry Square-in-a-Square Quilt
Red and blue stars team up in a patriotic wall quilt that incorporates red, navy, cream, and olive green reproduction prints.
Seasonal Stars
Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars.
Half and Half
A single star block split diagonally by color is rotated to create an intricate design.
Shimmer
Two different stars create the twinkling effect that dances across this richly hued quit.
Lone Star Style
In this throw the orange and red prints in the Lone Star draw attention while the blue tone-on-tone background recedes, resulting in a quilt center that makes the eye dance.
Flannel Stars and Trees
Trees, stars, and bow ties among assorted setting squares combine in a cozy, flannel throw.
Asian Lone Star
The center star is a perfect place to showcase medium- and large-scale prints.
Midnight Blooms Quilt
Metallic glints in the Asian-inspired fabrics add subtle sparkle to this throw-size quilt, which combines fusible appliqué with three sizes of hourglass blocks.
Oh My Stars
This red, white, and blue quilt salutes summertime with two classic blocks-LeMoyne Star and Irish Chain.
Dotty Stars
Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.
Stars and Chain Throw
A subtle Irish Chain design and stand-out star blocks combine for on this throw quilt.
Painted Petals
Far from a typical flower appliqué quilt, this project uses big prints, abstract floral patterns, and muted, nontraditional colors to make the throw appear as if it were painted.