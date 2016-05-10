Star Attraction

Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.

Materials

4-1⁄2 yards total assorted medium and dark prints (blocks)

4-1⁄2 yards ecru print (block backgrounds)

3⁄4 yard green print (binding)

5-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

83x91" batting

Finished quilt: 77×84-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9×10-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer the dots marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces. The dots are the matching points and are needed to set in seams.

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut:

561 of Pattern A (88 sets of six matching diamonds and 11 sets of three matching diamonds)

From ecru print, cut:

534 of Pattern A

22 of Pattern B

From green print, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips (These instructions are for binding all four edges of quilt, unlike the original, where the top edge is slip-stitched to the backing.)

Assemble Blocks

We recommend hand-piecing the blocks because of the many 60° diamonds that must be set in.

Hand-stitching from dot to dot on the sewing lines means seam allowances are not sewn down. You can choose the direction to press the seam allowances after you've pieced the units. Carefully machine-piecing from dot to dot also provides this option.

As you piece the blocks, finger-press seams in desired direction to help keep your work smooth. Press completed blocks and the quilt top with an iron, pressing the seams in directions that allow them to lie as flat as possible or that will enable you to quilt as desired without stitching through seam allowances.

1. For one block, you'll need a set of six matching medium or dark print A diamonds and six ecru print A diamonds.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, join three medium or dark print A diamonds to make a star half; make sure you do not stitch into the 1⁄4" seam allowance at the inner corners and do not stretch bias edges as you sew. Repeat to make a second star half.

100234043_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together star halves, making sure you do not stitch into the 1⁄4" seam allowance at either end (Diagram 2).

100234044_d2_600.jpg

4. Set six ecru A diamonds in a Step 3 unit to make a Six-Pointed Star block (Diagram 3). Press seams toward medium or dark print diamonds.

100234045_d3_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make 72 Six-Pointed Star blocks total.

Assemble Partial Blocks

1. Using six matching medium or dark print A diamonds and only five ecru print A diamonds, refer to Diagram 4 and Assemble Blocks, steps 2 through 4, to make an end star unit. (The uneven patchwork edge will be trimmed off later.) Repeat to make 16 end star units total.

100234046_d4_600.jpg

2. Referring to Assemble Blocks, Step 2, join three matching medium or dark print A diamonds to make a star half. Set in two ecru print A diamonds; press seams toward medium or dark print diamonds. Join an ecru print B triangle to each end to complete a side star unit (Diagram 5); press seams toward darker print. Repeat to make 11 side star units.

100234047_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out Six-Pointed Star blocks, end star units, and side star units in 11 horizontal rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Sew together pieces in each row, making sure you do not stitch into the 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press seams open.

100234049_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows, setting in seams as necessary, to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, use a ruler and quilter's pencil to mark a straight line on the top and bottom edges of the quilt top. Trim excess from end star units and side star units on

the line.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. The antique quilt is hand-stitched with outline quilting a scant 1⁄4" from the edges of each A and B piece (Quilting Diagram).

100234048_quilt_600.jpg

3. Use green print binding strips to bind quilt.