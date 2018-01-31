Square Knot

Combine prints and solids in an easy quilt that uses precut 2-1/2" strips.

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Machine quilter: Jo Kramer

Materials

40--precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips in assorted prints: aqua, navy blue, green, coral, and cream (blocks)

2-1/8 yards solid white (blocks, sashing)

2-5/8 yards solid dark gray (sashing, border)

3/4 yard solid black (binding)

5-1/2 yards backing fabric

81x98" batting

Finished quilt: 73×90"

Finished block: 7"

Instructions for four additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From each assorted print 2-1⁄2×42" strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid white, cut:

160--1×7-1⁄2" rectangles

160--1×6-1⁄2" rectangles

99--2" sashing squares

From solid dark gray, cut:

9--2×42" strips for border

178--2×7-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From solid black, cut:

9--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather two 2-1⁄2" squares and two 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles from one assorted print, one 2-1⁄2" square from a contrasting print, two solid white 1×6-1⁄2" rectangles, and two solid white 1×7-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew matching print 2-1⁄2" squares to opposite edges of contrasting print 2-1⁄2" square. Join matching print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make block center. The block center should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651520_d1_web.jpg

3. Sew solid white 1×6-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 2). Add solid white 1×7-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a block. The block should be 7-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651521_d2_web.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 80 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out solid white 2" sashing squares, solid dark gray 2×7-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, and blocks in 10 horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 70×87", including seam allowances.

100651522_qad_web.jpg

2. Cut and piece solid dark gray 2×42" strips to make border strips in the following lengths:

2--2×87"

2--2×73"

3. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Jo Kramer machine-quilted echoing swirl patterns across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100651524_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with solid black binding strips.